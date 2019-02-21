Captain Marvel Has Two Post-Credits Scenes: Report

Captain Marvel reportedly has two post-credits scenes, according to members of the press who attended the early screening for the upcoming movie earlier this week. At this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, post-credits scenes are essentially part of the tradition. While some set up future chapters, as was the case with the lone post-credits scene for Avengers: Infinity War, others are essentially extended gags. Think of the giant ant playing the drums at the very end of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Sonaiya Kelley, an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted Wednesday that “there are two post-credits scenes [in Captain Marvel] that are worth staying for and the anticipation for [Avengers:] Endgame is definitely stoked by this film”. She obviously couldn't say more since reviews are still under embargo — that date is still a week or two off — but other reports suggest that one of the post-credits scenes will appear before the credits the roll, with the second one appearing after the end of the credits.

Given the anticipation surrounding Avengers: Endgame, the fact that Infinity War's post-credits scene referred to Captain Marvel, and that Endgame is scheduled to release just over a month and a half after Captain Marvel, there was always going to be a post-credits scene in Captain Marvel that would link into the highly-awaited sequel to Infinity War. Captain Marvel also has a “very touching Stan Lee tribute” before the film begins, per several other reports. Lee, who died in November last year, was a co-creator of the character along with artist Gene Colan.

Captain Marvel is out March 8, 2019 in India and across the world, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.