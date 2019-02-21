Technology News

Captain Marvel Has Two Post-Credits Scenes: Report

, 21 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Captain Marvel Has Two Post-Credits Scenes: Report

Highlights

  • Captain Marvel is out March 8, 2019
  • It has two post-credits scenes
  • One of them will link into Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel reportedly has two post-credits scenes, according to members of the press who attended the early screening for the upcoming movie earlier this week. At this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, post-credits scenes are essentially part of the tradition. While some set up future chapters, as was the case with the lone post-credits scene for Avengers: Infinity War, others are essentially extended gags. Think of the giant ant playing the drums at the very end of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Sonaiya Kelley, an entertainment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted Wednesday that “there are two post-credits scenes [in Captain Marvel] that are worth staying for and the anticipation for [Avengers:] Endgame is definitely stoked by this film”. She obviously couldn't say more since reviews are still under embargo — that date is still a week or two off — but other reports suggest that one of the post-credits scenes will appear before the credits the roll, with the second one appearing after the end of the credits.

Given the anticipation surrounding Avengers: Endgame, the fact that Infinity War's post-credits scene referred to Captain Marvel, and that Endgame is scheduled to release just over a month and a half after Captain Marvel, there was always going to be a post-credits scene in Captain Marvel that would link into the highly-awaited sequel to Infinity War. Captain Marvel also has a “very touching Stan Lee tribute” before the film begins, per several other reports. Lee, who died in November last year, was a co-creator of the character along with artist Gene Colan.

Captain Marvel is out March 8, 2019 in India and across the world, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Captain Marvel, Marvel, Disney, MCU, Avengers Endgame
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Nokia 8 Android 9.0 Pie Rollout Begins in India, HMD Global's Juho Sarvikas Confirms
Pricee
Captain Marvel Has Two Post-Credits Scenes: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e & More Launched: Highlights
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Launched: What You Need to Know
  4. Samsung’s New Phones Do Some Awesomely Strange Things With Screens
  5. Nokia 8 Android 9.0 Pie Rollout Begins in India
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e With Infinity-O Displays Launched
  8. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  9. Samsung Unveils Its First Foldable Smartphone, the Galaxy Fold Unveiled
  10. Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.