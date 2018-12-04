NDTV Gadgets360.com

Captain Marvel’s New Trailer Shows Off Brie Larson at Her Superhuman Best

, 04 December 2018
  • Captain Marvel out March 8, 2019
  • Brie Larson stars in the lead
  • She will also be part of Avengers 4

As promised on Sunday, a new trailer for Captain Marvel is now here, providing a further peek at the backstory, abilities and setup for Brie Larson's titular superhero.

The new Captain Marvel trailer starts off with a weirdly funny scene as Carol Danvers (Larson) takes on an old woman in a train, with a voice-over signalling that neither of them is in fact human. Danvers belongs to the alien Kree race, while the aged subway lady is a Skrull, shape-shifting aliens who are “the bad guys”.

When Nick Fury (a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson) concludes with a note that Kree are “noble warriors”, Danvers corrects him instantly and adds: “Heroes. Noble warrior heroes.” Cut to a montage of Danvers' backstory, from being involved in a jet fighter accident and being infused with Kree blood, which has allowed her to “live longer, stronger, superior”.

 

“I keep having these memories. Something in my past is the key to all of this,” Danvers tells Fury, while we see glimpses of her past life as a US Air Force pilot. It's something she will obviously discover through the course of Captain Marvel, while confronting the Skrull danger led by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

There are glimpses of Danvers' mentor Mar-Vell (Jude Law) in the new trailer as well, before she declares she is going to end a war and we get to see Captain Marvel's full range of capabilities, including flying through space and shooting beams of energy at spaceships.

Captain Marvel releases March 8, 2019 worldwide. Larson will be also be part of Avengers 4 — her presence was teased in Infinity War's only post-credits scene — which follows on May 3, 2019.

