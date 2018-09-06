Captain Marvel Photos: First Look at Her Suit, Skrulls, and Young Nick Fury

As promised on Tuesday, Marvel has released the first look at its next movie Captain Marvel – its first led by a female – in 10 new images, giving us a look at Brie Larson’s superhero Carol Danvers, Jude Law as her mentor, the alien Skrull race led by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and an interesting Guardians of the Galaxy addition to Danvers' ‘elite military’ team known as Starforce.

Entertainment Weekly was given exclusive access to the new Captain Marvel photos, which will carry the Marvel hero on the cover of its issue this week. Her suit is visible in all its glory on both the cover and in a still from the film, the latter of which you can see above. Danvers is seen without her suit in another photo (scroll to the bottom) alongside Law’s character, Walter Lawson aka Mar-Vell, who’s the commander of Starforce.

One of the pictures (below) shows the green-skinned alien Skrull race on a beach, including Ben Mendelsohn as their leader Talos. Skrulls are shape-shifters in the Marvel comics, and that’s why Mendelsohn is seen in his human avatar in an on-set photo, as he seeks to infiltrate S.H.I.E.L.D.

The alien, shape-shifting Skrull race in Captain Marvel

We already knew that Jackson was going to be digitally de-aged for Captain Marvel to appear as a younger Nick Fury who doesn’t yet have his famous eye patch – the film is set in the 1990s, when he’s far from any high-ranking position in S.H.I.E.L.D. – and we now know how he will look (at the bottom).

That brings us to Danvers’ Starforce squad, which aside from featuring Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva, has a big surprise: Djimon Hounsou’s Korath, who was introduced as one of the bad guys in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. His future boss Ronan (Lee Pace) is also part of Captain Marvel, seen in two separate images (at the end). The presence of both characters had been announced shortly after the start of filming.

The new batch of photos (also at the bottom) also shows Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, a US Air Force pilot like Danvers, and one of her oldest friends. Her call sign is “Photon”, EW reports, and she’s also a single mother to a young daughter. EW also reveals that Danvers will already have her powers – the cause of which is her DNA fusing with that of a Kree’s during an accident – at the start of the film.

Co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind), Captain Marvel also stars Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson as well as Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, Mckenna Grace, Robert Kazinsky, Annette Bening, Vik Sahay, Colin Ford, and Chuku Modu. Boden and Fleck worked on the script in addition to Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), and Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (GLOW).

Captain Marvel is slated to release March 8, 2019 worldwide. The character was teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, and she will also be part of the as-yet untitled Avengers 4 in May 2019.

Jude Law as Walter Lawson, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Captain Marvel

The Starforce team in Captain Marvel, including Danvers, Korath and Minn-Erva

Jude Law as Walter Lawson, Lee Pace as Ronan in Captain Marvel

Lashana Lynch as Maria "Photon" Rambeau in Captain Marvel

