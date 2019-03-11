Technology News

Captain Marvel Records Sixth Best Opening of All-Time With $455 Million Worldwide

, 11 March 2019
Captain Marvel Records Sixth Best Opening of All-Time With $455 Million Worldwide

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel

  • Of total $455 million, $6.9 million from India
  • In India, best opening ever for solo superhero movie
  • $153 million from the US, $302 million internationally

Captain Marvel had the biggest worldwide opening weekend of any film yet in 2019 — and the sixth largest of all-time — grossing $455 million (about Rs. 3,181 crores) since its release on Friday. Of that, $153 million (about Rs. 1,069 crores) came from its domestic US market, while the rest $302 million (about Rs. 2,111 crores) was brought in by all other markets. China led the international collection with $89.3 million (about Rs. 624.44 crores), making it the third largest opening for a Marvel film there. In India, Captain Marvel brought in $6.9 million (about Rs. 48.22 crores) over the weekend, which is the best opening weekend ever for a solo superhero movie in the country.

Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That's a Shame

The $455 million-haul for Captain Marvel ranks it behind the likes of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 ($483.2 million), Jurassic World ($525.5 million), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($529 million), Fast and Furious 8 ($541.9 million), and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5 million). Captain Marvel had the benefit of opening in nearly every market — except Japan, where it releases next weekend — unlike its solo predecessor, Black Panther, which opened with $371.4 million (about Rs. 2,397 crores) but ultimately finished with over $1.3 billion (about Rs. 8,436 crores). It will be interesting to see if Captain Marvel can come close to that record-breaking success.

According to numbers provided by Disney India, Captain Marvel garnered Rs. 15.49 crores (about $2.21 million) on Friday, followed by Rs. 16.79 crores (about $2.4 million) on Saturday. Confirmed local figures are not yet available for Sunday, but international estimates suggest the Marvel film — the first-ever with a female superhero in the lead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — likely grossed Rs. 15.94 crores (about $2.28 million) on Sunday. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney India for weekend totals and we will update this story once we have said details.

With $6.9 million (or possibly a bit more), Captain Marvel beat out Deadpool 2 ($6.29 million) for the largest opening weekend ever for a solo superhero movie in India. For Marvel, Thor: Ragnarok was the reigning king ($5.2 million). Of course, the biggest superhero opening in India — and quite likely, for Hollywood in general — is still Infinity War ($18.6 million).

Captain Marvel's $89.3 million opening in China puts it third in the Marvel list behind Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. The Chinese market is followed by South Korea ($24.1 million), the UK ($16.8 million), Brazil ($13.4 million), Mexico ($12.8 million), Australia ($10.7 million), Indonesia ($10.1 million), Russia ($9.8 million), France ($9.2 million), Germany ($7.8 million), India ($6.9 million), Thailand ($6.6 million), Taiwan ($6.4 million), Philippines ($6.3 million), Malaysia ($5.6 million), Italy ($5.5 million) and Hong Kong ($5.2 million).

Further reading: Captain Marvel, Marvel, Disney, Disney India, MCU, Deadpool 2
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
