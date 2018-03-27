Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Captain Marvel Cast Gets The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Characters

 
, 27 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Captain Marvel Cast Gets The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Characters

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel

Brie Larson and Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, at the Nellis Air Force Base

Highlights

  • Agent Coulson, Ronan and Korath return
  • Filming is expected to last until May
  • Captain Marvel is out March 2019

Marvel has officially announced the start of production on Captain Marvel, the first female-led superhero movie for the studio, starring Brie Larson as the eponymous hero. The announcement also contains three new cast members, reprising their roles from The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy: Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser, and Djimon Hounsu as Korath the Pursuer.

The three, in addition to Larson, are part of a star-studded cast that also includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are writing and directing Captain Marvel. The screenplay has been penned by Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and Boden and Fleck.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Larson), an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with an alien during an accident, giving her superhuman powers. Jackson's Fury will appear without an eye patch, Law is playing a rogue Kree agent Mar-Vell, and Chan is portraying a Kree geneticist and spy Minn-Erva aka Doctor Minerva. Given the film's extended Kree ties, it makes sense that Pace and Hounsu are returning. Gregg has been playing Coulson on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and this marks a return to the big screen.

Filming began back in January, and is expected to last until May, minus any potential reshoots. The greater Los Angeles area will serve as the production base, while filming will also take place in Fresno, California, and Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana.

Captain Marvel is slated to release March 8, 2019.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Captain Marvel, Disney, Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel, MCU, The Avengers
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Arizona Puts Brakes on Uber Self-Driving Car Tests
Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Models Go on Sale Once Again Today at 12pm
Captain Marvel Cast Gets The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Characters
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F7 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 21,990
  2. WhatsApp Payments Now Lets You Scan QR Code to Send Money
  3. Nokia 1 Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Smartphone Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 128GB Variant Silently Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9
  7. Casio WSD-F20SC With Wear OS, MIL-STD-810G Rating Launched
  8. Jio Prime Last Date Is March 31: What Will Happen Next?
  9. Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Models Go on Sale Once Again Today at 12pm
  10. Redmi 5 Flash Sale Today at 12pm via Amazon India, Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.