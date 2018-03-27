Marvel has officially announced the start of production on Captain Marvel, the first female-led superhero movie for the studio, starring Brie Larson as the eponymous hero. The announcement also contains three new cast members, reprising their roles from The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy: Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser, and Djimon Hounsu as Korath the Pursuer.

The three, in addition to Larson, are part of a star-studded cast that also includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are writing and directing Captain Marvel. The screenplay has been penned by Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and Boden and Fleck.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Larson), an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with an alien during an accident, giving her superhuman powers. Jackson's Fury will appear without an eye patch, Law is playing a rogue Kree agent Mar-Vell, and Chan is portraying a Kree geneticist and spy Minn-Erva aka Doctor Minerva. Given the film's extended Kree ties, it makes sense that Pace and Hounsu are returning. Gregg has been playing Coulson on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and this marks a return to the big screen.

Filming began back in January, and is expected to last until May, minus any potential reshoots. The greater Los Angeles area will serve as the production base, while filming will also take place in Fresno, California, and Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana.

Captain Marvel is slated to release March 8, 2019.