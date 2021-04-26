Technology News
Captain America 4 in the Works With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Duo: Report

Don’t expect Captain America 4 before 2023 given the packed Marvel schedule.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 April 2021 11:28 IST
Captain America 4 in the Works With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Duo: Report

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended last Friday
  • Captain America 4 expected to pick up where it left off
  • Anthony Mackie will no doubt star in the lead role

Captain America 4 is happening. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman will reportedly co-write a fourth Captain America movie with Dalan Musson, who wrote the fifth episode of the now-concluded Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series. Spoilers ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Naturally, it will star Anthony Mackie in the lead role as Sam Wilson, having officially become the new Captain America in the series finale. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6 even ended with a new title card: Captain America and the Winter Solider. Not to be confused with the 2014 film titled, Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The Hollywood Reporter brought word of Captain America 4 late last week, claiming that Disney and Marvel had tapped the aforementioned The Falcon and the Winter Soldier duo to script it. Neither Disney nor Marvel had any comment. THR notes that no one has been officially confirmed to be a part of the Captain America 4 cast, but it's only logical to expect those involved in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will most likely show up. The series was written in a way that left many plot points wide open, including new villains, Power Broker/ Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) now back inside the CIA, and US Agent/ John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

While there was some speculation that a second season could be in the works, a movie would also show us how the MCU plans to flit between the big screen and Disney+. This is also happening with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, who is going from WandaVision to the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And this will also be the case for Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel, who will first appear in an eponymous Disney+ series later in 2021 before moving to Captain Marvel 2, alongside Brie Larson's title character and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau from WandaVision.

One would expect the Winter Soldier/ White Wolf/ Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to be part of Captain America 4, given his prominence in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And we might see more of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as well, since the US Agent (a formerly disgraced Captain America) works for her now. THR even mentions Chris Evans, who played Captain America/ Steve Rogers in the MCU for seven movies — a Captain America trilogy and four Avengers chapters — though that role will no doubt be restricted to flashbacks. Evans' rumoured return is reportedly a separate thing, Deadline claims.

Since Marvel movies take at least two years to be made, don't expect Captain America 4 before 2023. Anyway, the MCU Phase Four is packed to the brim. Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow (July 9) is first up, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3), Chloé Zhao's Eternals (November 5), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17) in 2021. Then, we've Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2022), Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022), Ryan Coogler's Black Panther II (July 2022), Captain Marvel 2 (November 2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2022).

For 2023, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the only one slated as yet. It will likely be joined by others, possibly including Captain America 4. Additionally, there are Marvel movies based on Fantastic Four, Blade (with Mahershala Ali), and X-Men in development. Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3 is also officially in the works.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Comment
