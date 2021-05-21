Technology News
BTS New Song 'Butter' Smashes YouTube Record Yet Again With 10 Million Views in Under 13 Minutes

The record for fastest 10-million views on YouTube was previously held by BTS' 2020 hit, "Dynamite"

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 May 2021 17:37 IST
BTS New Song 'Butter' Smashes YouTube Record Yet Again With 10 Million Views in Under 13 Minutes

Photo Credit: YouTube/ HYBE LABELS

BTS new song "Butter" racked up over 56 million views on YouTube within hours of debut

  • BTS new song "Butter" debuted onb YouTube a few hours ago
  • "Butter" has already crossed at least 56 million views
  • BTS tasted great success with their 2020 hit, "Dynamite"

BTS has dropped their new song on YouTube and, like their previous music videos, it has smashed the record for the number of views soon after its debut. Titled "Butter," it became the fastest video in YouTube history to surpass 10 million views, doing so in just 13 minutes. The video had crossed 53 million views in the first seven hours of being shared and it has been liked by more than 5.4 million YouTube users. The record for the fastest 10 million views was previously held by the band's previous hit, "Dynamite," that premiered in August 2020.

"Dynamite" had managed 10 million views in 21 minutes. It was BTS' first song to be released entirely in English and it went on to become the biggest 24-hour debut in YouTube history with over 101.1 million views. “Butter” seems poised to overtake that.

The staggering numbers have been released by PopBase, a content distribution and management platform, and YouTube will release the official numbers in a few days.

The K-pop band had released the official teaser of the new song on YouTube on Tuesday. The 23-second teaser was also a runaway hit, raking in 1 million likes within 45 minutes of its launch. The last time a music video teaser had got 1 million likes that quickly was — again — BTS' "Life Goes On," that came out last November.

After PopBase declared BTS' new feat, a number of Twitter users shared their excitement and shock at the mind-boggling numbers.

You can check out BTS' new song Butter here:

Tesla Cars Said to Be Barred From Some China Government Compounds Due to Security Concerns Over In-Car Cameras

