Technology News
loading

Britain's KSI Edges Paul as YouTubers' Fight Show a Hit

KSI was declared a split decision winner by judges.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 14:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Britain's KSI Edges Paul as YouTubers' Fight Show a Hit

Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

Britain's KSI edged American Logan Paul in a cruiserweight boxing rematch of YouTube celebrity stars Saturday that proved a hit with audiences and could help such fighters capture mainstream respect.

KSI, a 26-year-old London Internet personality and rapper also known as Olajide Olatunji, was declared a split decision winner by judges.

Two scored KSI a winner by 57-54 and 56-55 while Paul was seen a 56-55 winner by the third judge at the Los Angeles showdown, a star-studded affair with Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa, and Mike Tyson among celebrities in the crowd.

The first fight, hyped as the biggest event in Internet history, ended in a majority draw. It was contested under amateur rules in August 2018 at Manchester, England, but the rematch was a professional debut of six three-minute rounds.

Paul, who said he was ill all day before the bout, had two points deducted in the fourth round for punching KSI while he was on the canvas.

After the fight, Paul said he didn't feel as if he was defeated.

"You'll see me in the squared circle again," Paul vowed. "I'll be back."

But KSI dismissed any thought of a third fight against Paul.

"It is done," he said. "I'm on to the next thing."

Fight telecaster DAZN's executive vice president for North America, Joseph Markowski, told AFP the fight had been a major triumph for the streaming service.

"Saturday night was a big success," he said. "The KSI versus Logan Paul event generated a significant boost in subscriptions, caught the attention of mainstream media and introduced the sport of boxing to a completely new audience.

"Those were our goals at the outset and we are very pleased with the results."

Pros split on KSI-Paul
Mexican-American veteran pro fighter Abner Mares -- a former world champion at bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight -- ripped the online video celebrity bout.

"When did "BOXING" become such a JOKE?? #KSILoganPaul2," Mares tweeted.

"Listen everybody's got their own thoughts and opinion about this fight last night, but me as a real professional boxer that has sacrifice so much to get to a certain level and get paid what I deserved is a slap in the face in so many ways.

"Nothing to do with the network or how it was promoted because if you ask me yes it's smart on their end financially, but I saw so many illegal punches that could've damage a persons life and to see how much they got paid for a 6 round fight and to see real pros be the under cards," he added.

"I know a lot of y'all said it was entertaining but so are the fights between two crackheads in the street. I'm just speaking as a real pro fighter but then again I have to remember that we live in a world that is upside down now days."

Former European super welterweight champion Ryan Rhodes of Britain tweeted: "So now KSIvsLoganPaul2 is over who's up for @justinbieber v @ZacEfron for the Disney title?"

Britain's Amir Khan, a former light-welterweight world champion, praised the bout, saying: "2 novice fighters put on a good fight tonight. Well done to my friend @KSIOlajidebt and unlucky @LoganPaul. A 3rd fight wouldn't surprise me."

Britain's Audley Harrison, a 2000 Sydney Olympic super-heavyweight gold medalist and former European heavyeight champion, saw improvement from the fighters since the first bout.

"Now I know the boxing purist may poo poo some of the boxing fundamentals on show, but both fighters were much improved over last year & overall did not discredited boxing - for their debut it was," Harrison tweeted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: KSI, Logan Paul, YouTube, Olajide Olatunji
iPhone 11 Pro Max Beats Pixel 4 XL in App Speed Comparison, iPhone 11 Races Ahead in Battery Test: Video
Woody Allen and Amazon Studios Reach Settlement in $68 Million Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
Honor Smartphones
Britain's KSI Edges Paul as YouTubers' Fight Show a Hit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Responds to New Terms That Can Ban ‘Non-Commercially Viable’ Creators
  2. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Cameras
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Now Getting MIUI 11 Update in India
  6. All You Need to Know About Rick and Morty Season 4
  7. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  8. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  10. Philips BDM4350UC 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Monitor Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mercury to Make Rare Pass Across the Sun Today: Here's How to Watch
  2. Woody Allen and Amazon Studios Reach Settlement in $68 Million Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
  3. Britain's KSI Edges Paul as YouTubers' Fight Show a Hit
  4. iPhone 11 Pro Max Beats Pixel 4 XL in App Speed Comparison, iPhone 11 Races Ahead in Battery Test: Video
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Update Brings Slide Gesture Support to AirTriggers; Android 10 Beta Programme Kicks Off
  6. YouTube Can Ban Creators That Aren’t ‘Commercially Viable’, but It Says It’s ‘Not Changing’
  7. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  8. Pixel 4's Compact, Self-Adjusting Google Assistant UI Arrives on Older Pixel Phones: Reports
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Prototype Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Rear Camera Setup With a ToF Sensor
  10. Singles' Day 2019: Alibaba Says Sales Hit $23 Billion in First 9 Hours
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.