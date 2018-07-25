Netflix has acquired a new film from India – Brij Mohan Amar Rahe – it announced Wednesday, which will make it the third original movie from the country to be released this year, after the rom-com Love Per Square Foot and the anthology drama Lust Stories. The announcement comes with a trailer and a release date: Brij Mohan Amar Rahe will release August 3, in just over a week.

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is centred on a 36-year-old named Brij Mohan (Arjun Mathur), who owns a hosiery shop in a busy New Delhi market. "In order to escape his wretched life, he changes his appearance and adopts a new identity but ends up committing a botched-up murder. On the run and hopeful of making a new beginning, he instead ﬁnds himself trapped in a web of his own making," the official description reads.

The first Brij Mohan Amar Rahe trailer shows Mohan cheating on his wife. After he racks up a severe debt with a local money-lender, Mohan fakes his death to begin a new life, but things don’t quite go according to plan. In addition to Mathur, the film stars Nidhi Singh, Sheetal Thakur, Manav Vij, Sunny Hinduja, Vijayant Kohli and Yogendra Tikku.

Written and directed by Nikhil Bhat, whose only previous credit is a largely-unknown 2009 film Saluun, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is a production of Yoodlee Films, owned by music label Saregama. According to IMDb, the film has been in post-production since December last year.

“I am extremely happy to know that Brij Mohan Amar Rahe has been selected as a Netflix Original film," Bhat said in a statement. "The film is a comic and complex look at the concept of Karmic justice, and plays out with ironic humour."

“Netflix is the premium VOD player and it is especially gratifying that [Ajji and Brij Mohan] have found a home on this platform," Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP of TV and films at Saregama added. "It encourages us to continue to make fearless films that will reach out to audiences both domestic and international.”

“We are very proud to have films of the calibre of Brij Mohan Amar Rahe on the service, where millions of film-lovers around the world can discover these strong, captivating stories," said Swati Shetty, Netflix's director of international originals and acquisitions. "We are also thrilled to get our first collaboration with Saregama off the ground, marking another milestone in our commitment towards forging solid relationships with Indian content creators.”

2018 has been a big year for Netflix Originals from India. The streaming service released its first original series Sacred Games earlier in July, co-produced with Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, and has released two aforementioned original films it acquired from Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP.

Netflix will premiere Brij Mohan Amar Rahe on August 3, followed by horror miniseries Ghoul on August 24.