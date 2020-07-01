Breathe: Into the Shadows trailer is here. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a three-minute trailer for the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer second season of the psychological crime thriller anthology series Breathe, which gives us an idea of what it's about. Bachchan and Nithya Menen (Mersal) — making their first appearances in the world of streaming services — play Dr. Avinash and Abha Sabharwal, respectively, whose daughter Siya (Ivana Kaur, from Made in Heaven) is kidnapped. That brings Inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) into the fold, who was also a part of Breathe season 1. The unseen kidnapper doesn't want money from the Sabharwals though, but wants Avinash to kill other people.

In addition to Bachchan, Menen, Kaur, and Sadh, Breathe: Into the Shadows also stars Saiyami Kher (Choked) as Shirley, Resham Shrivardhan (Ek Thi Begum) as Gayatri Mishra, Hrishikesh Joshi (Kaminey) as Prakash Kamble, Shrikant Verma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) as Jaiprakash, and Plabita Borthakur (Lipstick Under My Burkha) as Meghna Verma. There are recurring roles for Sunil Gupta (The Family Man) as Tejinder Singh, Shradha Kaul (Nanak Shah Fakir) as Zeba Rizvi, Nizhalgal Ravi (Raatchasan) as Principal Krishnan Moorthy, Varin Roopani (The Final Call) as a young Avinash, and Vibhawari Deshpande (Sacred Games) as Vrushali.

Behind the scenes, Mayank Sharma and Vikram Tuli return as director and writer, respectively, on Breathe: Into the Shadows. Sharma also co-wrote Breathe season 2 with Tuli, Bhavani Iyer (Raazi, Black), and Arshad Syed (Adaalat). Breathe: Into the Shadows is a production of Abundantia Entertainment, which also credits itself as the creator of the Prime Video series along with Sharma. Abundantia founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra serves as an executive producer on Breathe: Into the Shadows.

For Amazon, Breathe: Into the Shadows is the eighth series from India in 2020 after the Kabir Khan-helmed war drama miniseries The Forgotten Army in January, the black comedy miniseries Afsos from comedian Anirban Dasgupta in February, the second season of comedy-drama Pushpavalli from comedian Sumukhi Suresh in March, the TVF-created comedy-drama Panchayat and the second season of romantic comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! in April, the Anushka Sharma-produced neo-noir crime thriller Paatal Lok in May, and the Swara Bhasker-led comedy-drama Rasbhari in June.

Here's the official synopsis for Breathe: Into the Shadows, from Amazon:

“A 6-year old girl is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal must kill someone! Meanwhile, Kabir Sawant continues his pursuit for justice in the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime branch. A chaotic world of lies, deceit and mind games opens when Kabir is given charge of the investigation of the murders committed by Avinash. How far will Avinash go to find his missing daughter?”

All 12 episodes of Breathe: Into the Shadows are out July 10 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

