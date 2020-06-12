Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Breathe season 2 now has a title and a release date. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a July 10 release date for Breathe: Into the Shadows, the second chapter of the psychological crime thriller. Amit Sadh reprises his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant, who dealt with Madhavan's serial killer in Breathe season 1 and will be tasked with stopping Bachchan on Breathe: Into the Shadows. Nithya Menen (Mersal) and Saiyami Kher (Choked) are also part of the cast. Breathe: Into the Shadows is the first series role for both Bachchan and Menen.

Mayank Sharma returns as director on Breathe: Into the Shadows, working off a script by he co-wrote with returning writer Vikram Tuli, and joined by new recruits Bhavani Iyer (Raazi, Black) and Arshad Syed (Adaalat). Per IMDb, Breathe: Into the Shadows also stars Ivana Kaur (Made in Heaven), Resham Shrivardhan (Ek Thi Begum), Hrishikesh Joshi (Kaminey), and Shrikant Verma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha). The likes of Plabita Borthakur (Lipstick Under My Burkha), Sunil Gupta (The Family Man), and Shradha Kaul (Nanak Shah Fakir) have recurring roles.

“We are happy to bring Prime members an all-new avatar of Breathe,” Sharma said in a mailed statement. “While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter, I am excited to take Prime members on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath.”

Abundantia Entertainment — the studio behind Akshay Kumar-starrer films such as Airlift, Baby, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha — has created and produced Breathe: Into the Shadows. Its founder and CEO Vikram Malhotra said: “I'm delighted to get Abhishek in the mix with Amit, Nithya, and Saiyami, and with Mayank delivering a gripping narrative and a fresh and elevated storyline, we are confident that the show will resonate strongly with fans all over the world.”

Breathe: Into the Shadows is out July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

