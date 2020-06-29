Technology News
loading

#BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela

People posting against the film said they were offended by its characters who are named Krishna and Radha.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 29 June 2020 18:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
#BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Suresh Productions

Krishna and His Leela was released on Netflix on June 25

Highlights
  • Krishna and His Leela is directed by Ravikanth Perepu
  • It was released on Netflix late last week
  • It stars Sidhu Jonnalagadda as Krishna

#BoycottNetflix is trending on Twitter in India today as several users are not happy with a Telugu film Krishna and His Leela that dropped on Netflix last week. While the majority of tweets that are a part of #BoycottNetflix hashtag are memes making fun of the hashtag itself, some users said they were offended by the film and its characters who are named Krishna and Radha.

References to any gods, deities, or religion have always been tricky subjects for films, books, and other media in India, and other countries as well. Such controversies are not limited to just gods and religions, even historical figures can be a reason for boycotts and protests. Padmaavat is one such example. The film became controversial during its production as several Rajput organisations, including Karni Sena, claimed that it portrayed Padmavati in bad light.

The movie was released on Netflix on June 25 without much fanfare and is a romantic comedy. It stars Sidhu Jonnalagadda (Kalki) as Krishna, Shraddha Srinath (U Turn) as Sathya, Seerat Kapoor (Okka Kshanam) as Ruksaar, and Shalini Vadnikatti (Vellaiya Irukiravan Poi Solla Maatan) as Radha. It was directed by Ravikanth Perepu who is also credited as a writer with Sidhu Jonnalagadda. The movie received mixed reviews.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Krishna and His Leela, Twitter
Gaurav Shukla Gaurav Shukla is a part of the Gadgets 360 news team and based out of New Delhi. Gaurav is responsible for making sure Gadgets 360 news section is updated with the latest happenings from the world of science and technology. When he is not editing or assigning stories, Gaurav writes about mobile devices, social media, and the Internet at large. With over 11 years of experience in tech journalism, Gaurav has reported on everything from the first Android phone to reach the Indian market to how the ...More
Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch

Related Stories

#BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  2. Government Bans 59 ‘Chinese’ Apps, But How Will This be Enforced?
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Six Bollywood Movies, Exclusively for Streaming
  4. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  5. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
  8. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  9. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets a New Update on July 7, With New Livik Map
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Banned: Government Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including Shareit, UC Browser, and WeChat
  2. Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi K40 Specifications Leaked Online, Said to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  4. LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  6. #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
  7. Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
  8. Beyond Tiktok: Many Popular Apps Are Snooping On Your Clipboard
  9. Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale
  10. PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com