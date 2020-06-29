BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Suresh Productions
#BoycottNetflix is trending on Twitter in India today as several users are not happy with a Telugu film Krishna and His Leela that dropped on Netflix last week. While the majority of tweets that are a part of #BoycottNetflix hashtag are memes making fun of the hashtag itself, some users said they were offended by the film and its characters who are named Krishna and Radha.
References to any gods, deities, or religion have always been tricky subjects for films, books, and other media in India, and other countries as well. Such controversies are not limited to just gods and religions, even historical figures can be a reason for boycotts and protests. Padmaavat is one such example. The film became controversial during its production as several Rajput organisations, including Karni Sena, claimed that it portrayed Padmavati in bad light.
The movie was released on Netflix on June 25 without much fanfare and is a romantic comedy. It stars Sidhu Jonnalagadda (Kalki) as Krishna, Shraddha Srinath (U Turn) as Sathya, Seerat Kapoor (Okka Kshanam) as Ruksaar, and Shalini Vadnikatti (Vellaiya Irukiravan Poi Solla Maatan) as Radha. It was directed by Ravikanth Perepu who is also credited as a writer with Sidhu Jonnalagadda. The movie received mixed reviews.
#BoycottNetflix Netflix continues to insult Hindus pic.twitter.com/3aflarWGR3— Kshama gupta (@kshamagupta12) June 29, 2020
#BoycottNetflix— Dhavalikar.Girish (@67gsdh) June 29, 2020
"NETFLIX" You are crossing limits!!@iskconglobal @HJSMumbai @poshe_milind
#BoycottNetflix as it insulting our hindu god and goddess by streaming the contents. @nshuklain @AmitShahOffice @PrakashJavdekar @PMOIndia @— Abhimanyu Sahoo (@abhimanyusahoo) June 29, 2020
#BoycottNetflix is on trending.— Ahmed Ansari 🇮🇳 (@Talib_Ahmed1998) June 29, 2020
Amazone prime right now. pic.twitter.com/mWSyeTbpKi
Reaction after #BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/FYEImnvhaN— Derrick Andrews (@Derrick2146) June 29, 2020
