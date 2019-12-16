Technology News
Box Office: Frozen 2 Is a Billion-Dollar Movie, Jumanji: The Next Level Racks Up $213 Million

Meanwhile, Knives Out moves past $150 million. It has yet to open in Germany, Turkey, and Japan.

By | Updated: 16 December 2019 11:08 IST
Box Office: Frozen 2 Is a Billion-Dollar Movie, Jumanji: The Next Level Racks Up $213 Million

Photo Credit: Disney, Sony Pictures

Frozen 2, and Jumanji: The Next Level

  • Jumanji: The Next Level opened December 13 in India
  • Frozen 2 released November 22 in cinemas in India
  • Knives Out movie arrived November 29 in cinemas in India

Thanks to this past weekend, Frozen 2 is now a billion-dollar movie, a record sixth in the same year for its studio Disney. It took just four weekends for Frozen 2 to cross that milestone, as opposed to 15 weeks for its 2013 predecessor, Frozen. That's partly down to the fact that Frozen 2 had a much wider opening early on. Meanwhile, the weekend's new big movie — Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart among others — opened to $213 million (about Rs. 1,510 crores) worldwide, surpassing expectations at home. And lastly, the Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas-starrer murder mystery Knives Out has now climbed to $162.2 million (about Rs. 1,150 crores) worldwide.

Frozen 2 Review: Sparks of Magic, but Should Disney Have Let It Go?

Frozen 2 brought in $74.9 million (about Rs. 531 crores) over the weekend to take its global total to $1.033 billion (about Rs. 7,325 crores). Of that, it has made $366.5 million (about Rs. 2,600 crores) in the US and Canada, and the remaining estimated $666 million (about Rs. 4,723 crores) from the rest of the world. As for Jumanji: The Next Level, it made $60.1 million (about Rs. 426 crores) in the US and Canada, and added $85.7 million (about Rs. 607 crores) in the rest of the world, where it had opened in some markets a week prior. That leaves Knives Out, which made $22.85 million (about Rs. 162 crores) over the weekend.

Jumanji: The Next Level Review: Not Quite the Next Level

For the Frozen sequel, the top non-American markets are China ($111.5 million), South Korea ($85.4 million), Japan ($67.3 million), the UK ($49.6 million), and Germany ($39.9 million). As for Jumanji: The Next Level, it's the UK ($12.6 million), Russia ($8.9 million), South Korea ($5.7 million), Mexico ($4.8 million), Germany ($4.6 million), India ($4 million), Spain ($2.7 million), Japan ($2.1 million), Ukraine ($1.5 million), Hong Kong ($1.2 million), Vietnam ($1.1 million), and Belgium ($1 million). China ($27.4 million) remains the biggest Knives Out market outside the US and Canada.

Knives Out Review: An Agatha Christie Love-Letter With a Stellar Cast and a Star Wars Director

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney India for Frozen 2 box office collections in the country, and we will update this piece when we hear back.

Frozen 2 is yet to open in one big market in Brazil (January 2). For Jumanji: The Next Level, there's Italy (December 25), Australia (December 26), and Brazil (January 16) yet to come. Knives Out hasn't released in Germany (January 2), Turkey (January 10), and Japan (January 31).

Further reading: Frozen, Frozen 2, Disney, Jumanji, Jumanji The Next Level, Sony Pictures, Knives Out, Lionsgate

Further reading: Frozen, Frozen 2, Disney, Jumanji, Jumanji The Next Level, Sony Pictures, Knives Out, Lionsgate
