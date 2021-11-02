Technology News
The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Immerses Us in the Star Wars Underworld

Boba Fett claims he’s no bounty hunter. Uh, okay then.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 November 2021 10:18 IST
The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Immerses Us in the Star Wars Underworld

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett trailer

  • The Book of Boba Fett release date is December 29
  • Star Wars series coming to Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • The Book of Boba Fett poster released with trailer

The Book of Boba Fett trailer is here. Late on Monday, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the first trailer for the second live-action Star Wars series that follows the second season of The Mandalorian. In fact, The Book of Boba Fett has been internally referred to as The Mandalorian season 2.5. It even comes from the same team, with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni involved on The Book of Boba Fett. In front of the screen, we have Temuera Morrison returning as Boba Fett, alongside Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand — both from The Mandalorian season 2.

“I'm not a bounty hunter,” Boba Fett claims at the start of The Book of Boba Fett trailer, to which an unnamed alien replies: “I've heard otherwise. I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer.” We see folks gawk at Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they stroll, a couple of another unnamed aliens, and a shot of a vast city that is seemingly set inside a crater. Fett then says: “Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect,” while we see him square up against enemies, and then take his off helmet in a moment of reflection elsewhere.

“You were all once captains under Jabba the Hutt,” Shand says at a meeting at Jabba's palace. Fett adds: “I'm here to make a proposal that's mutually beneficial. Why speak of conflict when cooperation can make us all rich.” The Book of Boba Fett trailer gives us glimpses of action sequences, alien species we've seen previously in Star Wars, before lingering on a couple of Twi'leks — the ones with tentacle-like tendrils called lekku where you would expect ears — one of whom seems to be important to The Book of Boba Fett.

To Fett's point, one of the aliens at the meeting asks: “What prevents us all from killing you, and taking what we want?” The Book of Boba Fett trailer gives us more action meanwhile, showing Fett and Shand up against shielded opponents. The trailer then ends in the palace main room with Boba Fett on the throne, and Shand speaking to some aliens who've come with a request: “If you had spoken with such insolence to Jabba, he'd have fed you to his menagerie.” But Fett is trying to be a different ruler, as he asks them to speak freely.

book of boba fett trailer twilek crop book of boba fett

Twi'leks in The Book of Boba Fett trailer
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

In addition to Favreau and Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Colin Wilson, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy served as executive producers on The Book of Boba Fett. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki as producer and John Hampian as co-producer. Rodriguez has directed several The Book of Boba Fett episodes, with Favreau and Filoni also part of the directing team alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, another The Mandalorian director.

Here's the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett from Disney+:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays. In India, The Book of Boba Fett will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Book of Boba Fett poster

book of boba fett poster book of boba fett

The Book of Boba Fett key art
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Book of Boba Fett, The Book of Boba Fett trailer, The Book of Boba Fett poster, The Book of Boba Fett release date, The Book of Boba Fett cast, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Star Wars, Hollywood, Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Temuera Morrison, Ming Na Wen
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
ByteDance to Reorganise as CFO Shou Zi Chew Steps Down to Focus on TikTok, Memo Shows

