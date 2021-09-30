Technology News
The Book of Boba Fett Release Date Set for December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar

Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 September 2021 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

  • The Book of Boba Fett said to have eight episodes in total
  • Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen lead The Book of Boba Fett cast
  • Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau involved behind the scenes

The Book of Boba Fett — the next Star Wars live-action series — will premiere December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, Lucasfilm and Disney have announced. In India, The Book of Boba Fett will stream in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Alongside, Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar have unveiled the first The Book of Boba Fett poster, also available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In it, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) sits with his blaster atop Jabba the Hutt's throne, just as we saw him in The Mandalorian season 2 finale end credits. So nothing new to learn here, unfortunately.

The December 29 release date for The Book of Boba Fett is (barely) in line with what Disney+ had first announced, back in December last year with The Mandalorian season 2 finale. It might feel like the Star Wars series is starting in 2021, but really, it's 2022 given all but one of its episodes will debut then. This is likely due to the next Marvel series Hawkeye which wraps up its six-episode run on Decemeber 29, the same day The Book of Boba Fett begins. Disney is doing its best to avoid its two biggest franchises overlap with each other.

The Book of Boba Fett reportedly has a slightly longer run with a total of eight episodes, on par with both seasons of The Mandalorian. The similarities don't end there. The two live-action Star Wars series also share much of the creative team. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, and executive producer and Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni are deeply involved on The Book of Boba Fett, directing episodes. Robert Rodriguez, who directed The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6 that brought back Fett, directs several episodes on The Book of Boba Fett.

Internally, The Book of Boba Fett has been described as The Mandalorian season 2.5, which is why it's airing between The Mandalorian season 2 and (delayed) season 3. The production team has even treated The Book of Boba Fett as a third season of The Mandalorian, giving its eight episodes numbers such as “301”, “302” and so forth, unlike the standard “101”, “102” etc. that would be standard for the first season of a new series. And in front of the screen, in addition to Morrison, Ming-Na Wen will return as the mercenary Fennec Shand. Will there be more connections to The Mandalorian?

We will find out when The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
