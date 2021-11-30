Technology News
The Book of Boba Fett to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English

Plus, character posters and a new teaser trailer.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 November 2021 12:41 IST
The Book of Boba Fett to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Ming-Na Wena as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett posters

Highlights
  • The Book of Boba Fett release date is December 29
  • New Star Wars series is a The Mandalorian spin-off
  • First Star Wars property to be offered in Malayalam

The Book of Boba Fett — the next Star Wars series due in late December — will be the first live-action TV show from a galaxy far, far away to be offered in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in addition to the original English version, Disney+ Hotstar has announced. The first two seasons of The Mandalorian, from which The Book of Boba Fett has been spun off, were only available in English on Disney+ Hotstar. This indicates that The Mandalorian season 3 will also have local-language dubs, as Disney+ Hotstar expands its international content slate for non-English speakers.

This also makes The Book of Boba Fett the first Star Wars property to be dubbed in Malayalam. Previously, The Skywalker Saga and several Star Wars TV shows and short films have been made available in Hindi, Tamil, and/or Telugu.

Alongside, Disney+ has announced that The Book of Boba Fett will have a total of seven episodes that will air weekly on Wednesdays. With the new Star Wars series starting December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, The Book of Boba Fett should wrap up by February 9, 2022 if we get one new episode each week. Additionally, we have a couple of The Book of Boba Fett character posters, showcasing the two leads: Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand. And lastly, we have a new The Book of Boba Fett teaser in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The Book of Boba Fett special look

The Book of Boba Fett Hindi special look

The Book of Boba Fett Tamil special look

The Book of Boba Fett Telugu special look

The Book of Boba Fett Malayalam special look

Behind the scenes, The Book of Boba Fett has been treated as The Mandalorian season 2.5. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian season 2 director Robert Rodriguez, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and Lucasfilm's Colin Wilson served as executive producers on The Book of Boba Fett. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki as producer and John Hampian as co-producer.

Here's the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett from Disney+:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The Book of Boba Fett character posters

book of boba fett poster temuera morrison book of boba fett

The official character poster for Temeura Morrison's Boba Fett
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

book of boba fett poster ming na wen book of boba fett

The official character poster for Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett

  • Release Date 29 December 2021
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen
  • Director Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy
  • Production Lucasfilm
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Book of Boba Fett, The Book of Boba Fett poster, The Book of Boba Fett trailer, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Hollywood, The Mandalorian
