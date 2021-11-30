The Book of Boba Fett — the next Star Wars series due in late December — will be the first live-action TV show from a galaxy far, far away to be offered in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in addition to the original English version, Disney+ Hotstar has announced. The first two seasons of The Mandalorian, from which The Book of Boba Fett has been spun off, were only available in English on Disney+ Hotstar. This indicates that The Mandalorian season 3 will also have local-language dubs, as Disney+ Hotstar expands its international content slate for non-English speakers.

This also makes The Book of Boba Fett the first Star Wars property to be dubbed in Malayalam. Previously, The Skywalker Saga and several Star Wars TV shows and short films have been made available in Hindi, Tamil, and/or Telugu.

Alongside, Disney+ has announced that The Book of Boba Fett will have a total of seven episodes that will air weekly on Wednesdays. With the new Star Wars series starting December 29 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, The Book of Boba Fett should wrap up by February 9, 2022 if we get one new episode each week. Additionally, we have a couple of The Book of Boba Fett character posters, showcasing the two leads: Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand. And lastly, we have a new The Book of Boba Fett teaser in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Behind the scenes, The Book of Boba Fett has been treated as The Mandalorian season 2.5. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian season 2 director Robert Rodriguez, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and Lucasfilm's Colin Wilson served as executive producers on The Book of Boba Fett. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki as producer and John Hampian as co-producer.

Here's the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett from Disney+:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

