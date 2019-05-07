Bobby Deol (Humraaz) has been in the cast in the lead for Class of ‘83, the Netflix original film that is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan-founded Red Chillies Entertainment and is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's upcoming book of the same name. Deol will likely play “an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.” Annup Sonii (Crime Patrol) is also part of the cast, while Norwegian cinematographer Mario Poljac serves as the director of photography on Class of ‘83. Directed by Atul Sabharwal (Aurangzeb), Class of ‘83 went into production on Sunday.

“Excited to venture into the Web world with [Class of ‘83], a [Netflix India] original film by [Atul Sabharwal], produced by [Shah Rukh Khan, Gaurav Verma, and Red Chillies Entertainment],” Deol wrote on Twitter on Sunday, along with an image of the clapper board.

“All the best [to] the Class of ‘83 cast & crew,” Khan said on Twitter on Monday. “May [you] have a happy shoot [and] the young ones in the team showcase their talent. Have a good one guys [and] girls.”

“Big day for us!! #Class of ‘83 shoot starts today,” Red Chillies' chief revenue officer, Gaurav Verma, said in a tweet on Sunday. “From an idea to a script and now to see it roll is super exciting! A big thank you to our guiding light, [Shah Rukh Khan].”

“Looking forward [to] working with you [Bobby Deol, Atul Sabharwal, Shah Rukh Khan, Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix India on Class of ‘83],” Sonii said in a tweet on Tuesday, confirming his presence in the film's cast alongside Deol.

Class of ‘83 is the second collaboration between Netflix and SRK's Red Chillies, which are also working on the thriller series Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bard of Blood, based on Bilal Siddiqi's 2015 novel of the same name, which is expected to release in 2019. Bard of Blood reportedly also stars Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Kirti Kulhari (Four More Shots Please!), and Vineet Kumar Singh (Gangs of Wasseypur).

Deol was last seen alongside his father and brother in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se... last year. His upcoming films include Housefull 4 in October, in which he stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Riteish Deshmukh. After leaving hosting duties on Crime Patrol in April last year, Sonii starred in the ALTBalaji series The Test Case.

Class of ‘83 is one of 10 new original films from India that were announced by Netflix last month, from the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike), and Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na).

Cover images courtesy official Instagram accounts of Deol and Sonii, respectively.