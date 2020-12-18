Technology News
The Book of Boba Fett Series Announced, to Premiere December 2021 on Disney+

His presence in The Mandalorian season 2 was like a backdoor pilot.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 December 2020 19:33 IST
The Book of Boba Fett Series Announced, to Premiere December 2021 on Disney+

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2

  • The Book of Boba Fett is among eight live-action Star Wars series
  • Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen in The Book of Boba Fett cast
  • Boba Fett part of final three episodes of The Mandalorian season 2

Boba Fett is getting his own Star Wars series. At the very end of The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8, Disney and Lucasfilm revealed that The Book of Boba Fett will be released in December 2021. The Boba Fett spin-off show will be available on Disney+ and Disney+ wherever available. Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett will be joined by Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand on The Book of Boba Fett, which is now one of eight live-action Star Wars series — including The Mandalorian — in total.

In Season 2, The Mandalorian Geared Up for a Star Wars Cinematic Universe

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

In a post-credits scene attached to The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8, Fennec Shand walks into the palace once owned by Jabba the Hutt. If you'll recall, Boba Fett delivered Han Solo to Jabba during his days as a bounty hunter, back in the original Star Wars trilogy. Jabba's palace had been abandoned after Leia Organa choked him to death, but it's been taken over by another Hutt known as Bib Fortuna. Fennce makes short work of Bib Fortuna's guards, before Boba Fett walks in.

Bib Fortuna is surprised to see Boba Fett alive, because he thought he was dead. Just like the rest of us did for nearly forty years, having seen Boba Fett thrown into the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Bib Fortuna claims he's happy to see Boba Fett but before he can say much more, Boba Fett shoots him in cold blood. He then walks up to Bib Fortuna's seat, throws him off it, and sits down himself. Fennec then sits next to him on his right-hand side as the background score builds to a crescendo.

The Mandalorian season 2 finale post-credits scene cuts to black before revealing the words “The Book of Boba Fett” on screen, followed by “December 2021”. The Boba Fett spin-off series was not part of Disney's wave of announcements last week, where it unveiled four new live-action series — Ahsoka, Lando, The Acolyte, and Rangers of the New Republic — alongside Patty Jenkins' new movie, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. These join the ones already confirmed: Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere in December 2021 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Further reading: Boba Fett, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars, The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian season 2, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
