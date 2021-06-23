Technology News
loading

Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad

And that Scarlett Johansson is more than a spy. She’s an Avenger.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 June 2021 16:08 IST
Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh in Black Widow

Highlights
  • Black Widow out July 7 in the UK, July 9 in the US
  • India release unlikely in July thanks to COVID-19
  • Also available on Disney+ with Premier Access

Black Widow is out in a little over two weeks in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets, and Marvel Studios has unveiled a new 30-second teaser trailer to promote the Scarlett Johansson-led superhero movie. It gives us a peek into the dynamic between Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) and her father-figure Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), formerly the Red Guardian, Russia's counterpart to Captain America. We even see Alexei put on his Red Guardian suit later in the Black Widow trailer, with fellow Red Room-trained Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) whistling at him.

“Natasha, you're not just a spy. You're an Avenger,” Alexei says at the start of the new Black Widow trailer, really emphasising the last word. In a continuation of that scene, Alexei tells Natasha and her sister-figure Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) that he “couldn't be more proud” of them. But Natasha pushes him away, before Yelena adds: “You smell really bad”. The Black Widow trailer then cuts to a different shot with Yelena wondering what brings Natasha home. As she replies (“We have unfinished business”), we see her go up against the villain Taskmaster, whose actor has still not been revealed.

In addition to Johansson, Harbour, Weisz, and Pugh, Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) as Natasha's former ally Rick Mason, William Hurt as US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross (returning from Captain America: Civil War), and Ray Winstone as Red Room chief Dreykov. Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/ Iron Man, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine have cameo appearances on Black Widow. Cate Shortland (Somersault) directs off a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the sole producer.

Black Widow is out July 7 in the UK and Ireland, July 8 in Australia and UAE, and July 9 in the US and Singapore. The Marvel movie is technically slated to open July 9 in India too — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam — but that's highly unlikely given most cinemas are still closed here following a second (quasi) nationwide lockdown in response to COVID-19. It is expected October 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Cate Shortland, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Premier Access
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA

Related Stories

Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  5. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  6. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  2. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
  4. Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  6. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  7. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  8. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com