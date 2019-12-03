It's a Marvel surprise — the Black Widow trailer is here out of the blue. Disney and Marvel Studios have released the first teaser trailer for the Scarlett Johansson-starrer standalone Black Widow movie, giving us our first look at the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The first 20 seconds recount Natasha Romanoff's (Johansson) journey in the MCU, before she lands in a new city and meets up with someone who can readily match her skills and is referred to as “sis” by Romanoff. That's Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who was trained alongside Romanoff in the Red Room. Romanoff dons a new white suit later in the trailer, before reuniting with Red Guardian (David Harbour) and the unintroduced Melina (Rachel Weisz).

The second half of the first Black Widow teaser trailer is chock full of action, featuring appearances from the Taskmaster, for whom an actor has yet to be revealed. It might be the bodybuilder Olivier Richters. Harbour's Red Guardian, who seems to be a sort of comic relief in the Black Widow movie, goes up against Taskmaster at one point in the trailer. Romanoff's “unfinished business”, as she says in the Black Widow, is deliberately left unclear, but it's clear that it involves where she came from. That means the next MCU film will be largely set in Eastern Europe, including Budapest in Hungary, which was one of several filing locations alongside Norway, the UK, the US, and Morocco.

In addition to Johansson, Pugh, Harbour, and Weisz, Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) as a S.H.I.E.L.D. ally form Romanoff's past and her love interest, and Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Tony Stark / Iron Man in an unknown capacity. If that's confusing, given what happened in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, it's because the Black Widow movie is set after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Behind the scenes, Cate Shortland (Lore) is directing Black Widow, off a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

Black Widow is one of six Marvel movies in Phase Four of the MCU, alongside The Eternals in November 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in February 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2021, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder in November 2021.

Black Widow will release April 30, 2020 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It's out May 1, 2020 elsewhere.