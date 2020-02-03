Marvel Studios used the 2020 Super Bowl to unveil a 30-second look at Black Widow, the Scarlett Johansson-starrer standalone movie for the titular spy. It features precious little new footage, instead revolving around a new line of dialogue from Natasha Romanoff (Johansson): “You don't know everything about me. The Avengers weren't my first family.” That ‘first family' — introduced twice previously — includes father-figure Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) aka Red Guardian, her sister-figure Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), both of whom were also trained as Black Widows alongside Natasha.

In terms of new shots, the new Black Widow teaser trailer features a screaming Alexei, the “family” reconnecting in the aftermath of a battle, and Natasha taking on the film's villain, Taskmaster, whose identity is still unclear since he's only seen with a full-face mask and a shield. In addition to the family theme that Black Widow is clearly stressing on — a bit strange considering the Avengers have been played as her only family for a decade — the new Marvel movie is also about Natasha confronting her past, which leads into the only other line of dialogue in the trailer: “At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”

In addition to Johansson, Harbour, Pugh, and Weisz, Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) as Rick Mason, a S.H.I.E.L.D. ally from Romanoff's past and her love interest, William Hurt returning as US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, and Ray Winstone (The Departed) and bodybuilder Olivier Richters in undisclosed roles. Robert Downey Jr. will also reprise his role as Tony Stark / Iron Man in an unknown capacity. That's because the Marvel movie is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and prior to Avengers: Endgame. Behind the scenes, Cate Shortland (Lore) is directing Black Widow, off a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

Black Widow is one of six Marvel movies in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside The Eternals in November 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in February 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2021, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder in November 2021. Additionally, we'll get four Disney+ series set in the MCU alongside, starting with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in autumn 2020, and followed by WandaVision in late 2020, Loki in spring 2021, and Hawkeye in autumn 2021.

In India, Black Widow is out April 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It's out May 1 elsewhere.