New Black Widow Trailer Gives Us First Look at New Villain, Taskmaster

“Who the hell is that guy?”

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 16:29 IST


Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow trailer

Highlights
  • Black Widow release date in India is April 30
  • New trailer properly introduces her family too
  • There are at least three Black Widows in the movie

With around three-and-a-half months to release, Marvel Studios has released a new one-and-a-half-minute trailer — it's being termed as a “special look”, which means we'll get another trailer between now and the end of April — for Black Widow, the first standalone movie for Scarlett Johansson's title character. It gives us our first look at the new villain Taskmaster, who wears a full-face mask and carries a shield, and a proper look at the primary characters, including Natasha Romanoff's (Johansson) “family”: father-figure Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) aka Red Guardian, and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), who was also trained as a Black Widow alongside Romanoff.

“Natasha, my sister. What brings you home?” her sister-figure Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), another Black Widow — that makes three we know of — says in the new Black Widow trailer. To which Romanoff replies: “I'm on the run. I was trying to do something good. Be more than just a trained killer.” Belova says: “You're fooling yourself. We are still both trained killers.” Romanoff adds: “We have unfinished business,” to which Beloav wonders who the “we” is. The trailer then introduces the rest of her aforementioned “family”. Alongside, we get snippets of several action sequences.

In addition to Johansson, Harbour, Weisz, and Pugh, Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) as Rick Mason, a S.H.I.E.L.D. ally from Romanoff's past and her love interest, William Hurt returning as US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, and Ray Winstone (The Departed) and bodybuilder Olivier Richters in undisclosed roles. Robert Downey Jr. will also reprise his role as Tony Stark / Iron Man in an unknown capacity. That's because the Marvel movie is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and prior to Avengers: Endgame. Behind the scenes, Cate Shortland (Lore) is directing Black Widow, off a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

Black Widow is one of six Marvel movies in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside The Eternals in November 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in February 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2021, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder in November 2021. Additionally, we'll get four Disney+ series set in the MCU alongside, starting with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in autumn 2020, and followed by WandaVision in late 2020, Loki in spring 2021, and Hawkeye in autumn 2021.

In India, Black Widow is out April 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It's out May 1 elsewhere.

Further reading: Black Widow, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Scarlett Johansson

