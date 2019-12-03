If you saw the first Black Widow trailer and were hoping for local voice dubs, Disney India has you covered. The Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada-language versions of the Black Widow teaser trailer are now available. There's no mention of the voice cast and there's no change in terms of footage, with all five Indian language versions giving us a look at Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) new white suit, the film's action scenes, and introducing the new cast members: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a sister-figure to Romanoff; Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbour), the Russian counterpart to Captain America; and the unintroduced Melina (Rachel Weisz).

Note: the Hindi trailer was uploaded on the below link, but it seems to have been temporarily made private by Disney India. Check back later to see if it works.

Black Widow Hindi trailer

Black Widow Tamil trailer

Black Widow Telugu trailer

Black Widow Malayalam trailer

Black Widow Kannada trailer

The first teaser trailer for the standalone Black Widow movie — the next Marvel entry and the first chapter in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — was released first in English earlier on Tuesday, in what came as a bolt out of the blue. It was expected to be released before the release of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker but no one expected it to be unveiled at least until the 2019 Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil over the weekend. It's possible that Marvel released the Black Widow trailer to distance itself from the other big female superhero movie, Wonder Woman 1984, which is releasing its own trailer on Sunday.

In addition to Johansson, Pugh, Harbour, and Weisz, Black Widow also stars O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) as a S.H.I.E.L.D. ally form Romanoff's past and her love interest, and Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Tony Stark / Iron Man in an unknown capacity. If that's confusing, given what happened in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, it's because the Black Widow movie is set after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Behind the scenes, Cate Shortland (Lore) is directing Black Widow, off a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

As part of Phase Four of the MCU, Black Widow is one of six Marvel movies alongside The Eternals in November 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in February 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2021, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder in November 2021.

Black Widow will release April 30, 2020 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It's the first Marvel movie to be dubbed in five Indian languages.