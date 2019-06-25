Technology News
loading

Black Widow Set Photos Reveal Florence Pugh Might Play Yelena Belova in Prequel Movie

Just announce the film already, Marvel.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Black Widow Set Photos Reveal Florence Pugh Might Play Yelena Belova in Prequel Movie

Photo Credit: BBC/AMC

Florence Pugh in The Little Drummer Girl

Highlights
  • Black Widow expected to release in 2020
  • ‘Yelena’ name spotted on Black Widow set
  • Florence Pugh might play the character

With Marvel Studios choosing to remain mum on a standalone Black Widow movie, leaks are the only way for fans to learn more about the Scarlett Johansson-starrer. And that's exactly what has happened. New set photos from Black Widow's production in Budapest, Hungary have revealed that Yelena Belova might be a part of the film. In the comics, Belova is a spy like Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) who was trained in the Soviet facility Red Room. She was later sent to kill Romanoff but ended up becoming an ally, eventually taking over the mantle of Black Widow from her.

Black Widow Twitter fan account @bestofwidows shared three Black Widow set photos over the weekend, one of which features two wooden boxes with the names “Natasha” and “Yelena”. Naturally, these aren't code names. Natasha obviously refers to Johansson's aforementioned character Natasha Romanoff, while Yelena might be referring to Yelena Belova, a character in Marvel Comics that has a long association with Romanoff, as we alluded to previously.

Given what we know of the Black Widow movie cast, it's likely that Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) will play Yelena Belova. Initial casting reports had said that Pugh would “star as a spy on Romanoff's level with an opposite moral compass”, which sounds a lot like Belova to us. Their pairing also makes sense from a narrative standpoint. [Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame.] With Romanoff dying in Endgame, the Black Widow movie is said to be a prequel, and Yelena's presence suggests the film might involve what we talked about: Belova being sent to kill Romanoff.

It's also interesting that the standalone Black Widow movie is filming in Budapest, which has immense significance to Romanoff's backstory, as we've been repeatedly told by Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Romanoff herself in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Is it possible that Renner might make an appearance of his own on Black Widow? It's pure speculation on our end, but with Marvel Studios dragging out the official confirmation, that's all we have to do for now.

Directed by Cate Shortland (Lore), off a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Black Widow is expected to release in 2020. O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), and Ray Winstone (The Departed) are also reportedly part of the cast.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Widow, Marvel, MCU, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
iQiyi, China’s Netflix, Looks Abroad After Hitting 100 Million Paying Subscribers
DJI Plans to Build Drones in California Amid US Security Concern
Honor Smartphones
Black Widow Set Photos Reveal Florence Pugh Might Play Yelena Belova in Prequel Movie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  2. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  4. RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Alleged Spoilers Leaked on Reddit, 4chan
  6. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  7. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  8. Mi Band 4 Sees 1 Million Units Shipped in Just Over a Week: Xiaomi
  9. Raspberry Pi 4 With 3x Faster CPU, Dual 4K Display Outputs Launched
  10. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.