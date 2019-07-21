Technology News
loading

Black Widow Movie Announced, Gets May 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Scarlett Johansson is in the lead, obviously.

By | Updated: 21 July 2019 07:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Black Widow Movie Announced, Gets May 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logo for the Black Widow movie

Highlights
  • Black Widow movie release date is May 1, 2020
  • It’ll be the first film in Marvel’s Phase Four
  • Prequel to Avengers: Endgame, but timeline not yet clear

Black Widow will return. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that the standalone Black Widow movie will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release date is May 1, 2020. Scarlett Johansson will (naturally) reprise her role in the lead, with the likes of David Harbour (Stranger Things), Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth), O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale), and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) also part of the cast. Cate Shortland (Lore) is directing Black Widow, off a script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

“I get to play Natasha as a fully realised woman,” Johannsson said at Comic-Con. “Looking forward to knocking out some of that red in my ledger.” Marvel showed off Black Widow footage too, which reportedly included a fight scene in Budapest between Natasha and Yelena (Pugh). The characters played by the other cast members have not been revealed. Also, Ray Winstone (The Departed) wasn't mentioned in the official announcement as a cast member.

The timeline for the Black Widow movie is still unclear, though it's obvious that it will explore Natasha Romanoff's (Johansson) past — spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame — considering the character died in Endgame. Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, described in casting reports as a spy on Romanoff's level with an opposite moral compass. In the comics, Belova was trained in the Soviet facility Red Room, just like Romanoff. She was later sent to kill Romanoff but ended up becoming an ally, eventually taking over the mantle of Black Widow from her.

Filming began on Black Widow in May in Norway and the UK, and moved to Budapest, Hungary in June. Production will reportedly go on till September. It's interesting that the standalone Black Widow movie is filming in Budapest, which has immense significance to Romanoff's backstory, as we've been repeatedly told by Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Romanoff herself in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Black Widow will release May 1, 2020 in cinemas worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Thor 4 Announced as Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman as Female Thor, Gets November 2021 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Blade Reboot Set With Mahershala Ali, Marvel Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Honor Smartphones
Black Widow Movie Announced, Gets May 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation’
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  3. Marvel Sets Angelina Jolie’s The Eternals Movie for November 2020
  4. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  5. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  7. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  9. Vivo S Series India Launch Soon, Vivo S1 Expected
  10. Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite Truly Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. WandaVision Adds Captain Marvel Character, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  2. Blade Reboot Set With Mahershala Ali, Marvel Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  3. Black Widow Movie Announced, Gets May 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  4. Thor 4 Announced as Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman as Female Thor, Gets November 2021 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  5. Doctor Strange 2 Announced as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Gets May 2021 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  6. Shang-Chi Movie to Be Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, Gets February 2021 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  7. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Logo Revealed, to Release in Autumn 2020 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  8. The Eternals Movie to Be Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, Gets November 2020 Release Date — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  9. The Expanse Season 4 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  10. New Westworld Season 3 Trailer Barges Into the Human World — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.