Technology News
loading

Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Two Marvel movies on the same day!

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 August 2021 16:44 IST
Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh in Black Widow

Highlights
  • Black Widow released July 9 worldwide (not in India)
  • Arrives on the same day as Shang-Chi in cinemas
  • Available on all new Disney+ Hotstar plans

Black Widow finally has an India release date. Disney+ Hotstar announced Saturday that the Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel movie will be out September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Funnily enough, that's also the global release date for the next Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio's first with an Asian superhero in the lead. Marvel fans in India will be treated to two movies on the same day, with one (Black Widow) skipping cinemas entirely while the other (Shang-Chi) is exclusive to cinemas. Disney's contractual agreements and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are resulting in some odd release strategies, I must say.

Disney+ Hotstar announced the September 3 India release date for Black Widow with six posters and trailers apiece, one each for the six languages that the Marvel movie will be available in. The Black Widow trailer isn't new though — it's the same one from April, that was originally released on Marvel India's social media channels. And now that Black Widow is releasing directly on streaming, Disney+ Hotstar has re-uploaded that same Black Widow trailer on its YouTube channel. As for the six new Black Widow posters, only the title is localised, but the date and actor names aren't.

Speaking of the Black Widow cast, Johansson leads the film as Natasha Romanoff, alongside Florence Pugh as her sister-figure Yelena Belova, David Harbour as their father-figure Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as fixer Rick Mason, William Hurt as US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, Ray Winstone as Red Room chief Dreykov, and Rachel Weisz as Natasha and Yelena's mother-figure Melina Vostokoff. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a cameo as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Behind the camera, Cate Shortland (Somersault) directs off a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the sole producer.

Black Widow is out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Black Widow Hindi trailer

Black Widow Tamil trailer

Black Widow Telugu trailer

Black Widow Malayalam trailer

Black Widow Kannada trailer

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Widow, Black Widow release date in India, Black Widow Hotstar, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Chat for Web Gets Dark Mode, Google Calendar to Allow Adding Work Location

Related Stories

Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  2. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  6. Netflix Has Renewed Never Have I Ever for Season 3
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  9. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  2. Google Chat for Web Gets Dark Mode, Google Calendar to Allow Adding Work Location
  3. Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
  4. Google to Discontinue Android Auto Mobile App Starting With Android 12 in Favour of Google Assistant
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display
  6. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Cardano (ADA) Price Hits All-Time High Ahead of 'Alonzo' Upgrade
  8. Three Cat-Sized Mammals That Thrived in the Post-Dinosaur World
  9. Global Chip Shortage: Taiwan Says It Sees 'Balance' in Auto Chip Supplies by Fourth Quarter
  10. T-Mobile Data Breach Hit 53 Million Customers as Probe Finds Wider Impact
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com