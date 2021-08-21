Black Widow finally has an India release date. Disney+ Hotstar announced Saturday that the Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel movie will be out September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Funnily enough, that's also the global release date for the next Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio's first with an Asian superhero in the lead. Marvel fans in India will be treated to two movies on the same day, with one (Black Widow) skipping cinemas entirely while the other (Shang-Chi) is exclusive to cinemas. Disney's contractual agreements and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are resulting in some odd release strategies, I must say.

Disney+ Hotstar announced the September 3 India release date for Black Widow with six posters and trailers apiece, one each for the six languages that the Marvel movie will be available in. The Black Widow trailer isn't new though — it's the same one from April, that was originally released on Marvel India's social media channels. And now that Black Widow is releasing directly on streaming, Disney+ Hotstar has re-uploaded that same Black Widow trailer on its YouTube channel. As for the six new Black Widow posters, only the title is localised, but the date and actor names aren't.

Ready for Black Widow's story?

Marvel Studio's Black Widow releases on 3rd September! Watch it on @DisneyPlusHS in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. pic.twitter.com/uLYAiGd9Zj — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) August 21, 2021

Speaking of the Black Widow cast, Johansson leads the film as Natasha Romanoff, alongside Florence Pugh as her sister-figure Yelena Belova, David Harbour as their father-figure Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as fixer Rick Mason, William Hurt as US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, Ray Winstone as Red Room chief Dreykov, and Rachel Weisz as Natasha and Yelena's mother-figure Melina Vostokoff. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a cameo as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Behind the camera, Cate Shortland (Somersault) directs off a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the sole producer.

Black Widow is out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

