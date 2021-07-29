Technology News
Black Widow Out in August on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Still no word on a theatrical release date.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 July 2021 17:19 IST
Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson in and as Black Widow

Black Widow will release in August on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, the Disney-owned streaming service announced Thursday. There's no word on a theatrical release date for the newest Marvel movie, even as other studios in Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures have unveiled a slate of titles as cinemas reopen following the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Disney+ Hotstar, Black Widow will be available in all six languages on Disney+ Hotstar Premium (that costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year), and in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on Disney+ Hotstar VIP (that costs Rs. 399 per year).

If you aren't already subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar, the release of Black Widow might be a good time to lock in the Disney+ Hotstar VIP price — if you're good with not watching the original English-language version with the voices of Scarlett Johansson and the rest. That's because, starting September 1, Disney+ Hotstar is increasing its subscription rates as it ditches the two-tier content-based strategy. The new base price will be Rs. 499 per year, and that only gets you the “Mobile” plan, restricted to a single mobile device. You do get Black Widow in English though. With Disney+ Hotstar VIP, you can watch Black Widow on any device of your choosing, albeit in local languages only.

That said, if you want the best of both worlds — English and any device — you might actually be better off waiting for September 1 to subscribe. Because of the new Rs. 899 per year “Super” plan that allows you to watch everything available on Disney+ Hotstar, in up to full-HD quality on two devices at the same time. Yes, those interested in watching Black Widow in 4K will still need Disney+ Hotstar Premium — the most expensive plan stays at Rs. 1,499 per year, with the added bonus of four devices for simultaneous viewing. You might as well subscribe now since there's no change on that front.

Led by Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh as her sister-figure Yelena Belova, David Harbour as their father-figure Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as fixer Rick Mason, William Hurt as US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, Ray Winstone as Red Room head Dreykov, and Rachel Weisz as Natasha and Yelena's mother-figure Melina Vostokoff. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a cameo as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Behind the camera, Cate Shortland (Somersault) directs off a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the sole producer.

Black Widow is out in August on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
