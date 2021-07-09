Technology News
Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Might Be October 6

Cross your fingers that the Marvel movie comes to cinemas soon.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 July 2021 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson in and as Black Widow

  • Black Widow released this week in cinemas worldwide
  • Also on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets
  • Premier Access is not an option with Disney+ Hotstar

Black Widow — the newest Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson — could release October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar, Gadgets 360 has learnt. The Marvel movie is out now in cinemas worldwide and released Friday on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets. The latter involves a $30 (roughly Rs. 2,240) or equivalent fee on top of your Disney+ monthly subscription. But since Disney+ with Premier Access is not an option on Disney+ Hotstar (that is also in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand), Black Widow will only be available in India once it leaves Premier Access — and that's October 6. Of course, that date could change since Black Widow doesn't have a theatrical release date for India due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney has yet to even suggest when it might bring Black Widow to Indian cinemas, that are currently closed nationwide following a debilitating second wave in April–May. Maharashtra was one of the first states to allow theatres to reopen but then reversed its decision in June following concerns over the Delta variant and an inevitable third wave. Other states are now mulling easing restrictions, and cinemas might reopen later in July with 50 percent capacity. Universal Pictures has shown itself to be an early mover, announcing Thursday that the next entry in its blockbuster franchise, Fast & Furious 9, will be rolled out August 5 in Indian cinemas. That's bold, given Maharashtra has the highest number of screens, and there's no clarity on when they might be available.

Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?

The October 6 Disney+ Hotstar release date for Black Widow — more or less in line with what I had predicted when the Marvel movie was announced as a day-and-date release in March — hence might move if Disney picks a theatrical release date that's too short for windowing purposes. Yes, Mulan did directly release on Disney+ Hotstar last December and never got a theatrical release in India, but that's not a comparable title. The Emma Stone-led Cruella might be a better indicator in this regard. It released late May on Disney+ with Premier Access and in cinemas worldwide but has yet to grace India. If it hits Disney+ Hotstar on August 27 as expected, then the chances of Black Widow coming to Disney+ Hotstar on October 6 are higher, I'd imagine.

On Black Widow, Johansson returns as the title character aka Natasha Romanoff, before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The new Marvel movie also stars Florence Pugh as her sister-figure Yelena Belova who also trained in the Soviet Red Room, Rachel Weisz as Natasha and Yelena's mother-figure Melina Vostokoff who's a veteran of the Red Room, David Harbour as the father-figure Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian who was Russia's counterpart to Captain America, Ray Winstone as the villain and Red Room leader General Dreykov, O-T Fagbenle as Natasha's ally Mason, and William Hurt as US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross from Civil War. Robert Downey Jr. and Julia Louis-Dreyfus cameo, respectively, as Tony Stark/ Iron Man and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Black Widow is out October 6 on Disney+ (without Premier Access) — and expected the same day on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Widow, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Premier Access
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Chrome OS Update Pulled for Causing Performance Issues, Leaves Another Problem in Its Wake: Report

