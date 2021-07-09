Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release

Black Widow has released on torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy in multiple resolutions and file sizes (from 4.22GB to 7.45GB). While most copies of the Marvel movie are arguably genuine — given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy — some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. And because the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow is being released directly online — on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets, and in cinemas globally — most genuine pirated copies have good video and audio quality. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?

The first legitimate version of Black Widow showed up on torrent sites such as The Pirate Bay and RARBG on Friday, mere minutes after its release on Disney+. The Marvel film is available in full-HD 1080p and 4K 2160p resolution with support for Dolby Atmos audio. (High-definition) piracy is always an issue for movies that are released online, but this further complicates the matter for Disney as Black Widow is not available in markets where cinemas are closed (due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic) and that don't have Disney+ with Premier Access. These include the likes of India where Black Widow will only release once most cinemas are reopened across the country. It's expected October 8 on Disney+ Hotstar — but that could change given the theatrical situation.

Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow

Johansson returns as her title character, Natasha Romanoff, in the new Marvel movie that is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh as her sister-figure Yelena Belova who also trained in the Soviet Red Room, Rachel Weisz as Natasha and Yelena's mother-figure Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as the father-figure Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian, Ray Winstone as the villain and Red Room leader General Dreykov, O-T Fagbenle as Natasha's ally Mason, and William Hurt as US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross from Civil War. Robert Downey Jr. and Julia Louis-Dreyfus cameo, respectively, as Tony Stark/ Iron Man and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Black Widow is out now in cinemas and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets. On Disney+, you need to pay $30 (roughly Rs. 2,240) for Black Widow on top of your monthly subscription fee. It is expected October 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. In India, Black Widow will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.