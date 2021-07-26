Black Widow has now grossed over $315 million (about Rs. 2,345 crores) worldwide, while Fast & Furious 9 is now up to $621.3 million (about Rs. 4,625 crores) at the global box office. That makes the Fast Saga's latest chapter the first Hollywood movie to surpass the $600-million milestone since Jumanji: The Next Level. Meanwhile, the Marvel movie crossed $150 million in US and Canada put together over the weekend — eight days, to be specific — the fastest for any film since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began. The exact total is estimated at $154.8 million (about Rs. 1,152 crores).

The worldwide weekend gross for Black Widow was $26.1 million (about Rs. 194 crores), with $11.6 million (about Rs. 86 crores) from its home markets and the remaining $14.5 million (about Rs. 108 crores) from 48 territories outside US and Canada. Of the total $315 million, $160.1 million (about Rs. 1,192 crores) comes from those 48 markets — this doesn't include the likes of China, Indian, South Asian, and Southeast Asian markets where the Marvel movie has not released — with South Korea leading the way at $23.1 million (about Rs. 172 crores).

As for Fast & Furious 9, it made $16.3 million (about Rs. 121 crores) globally this past weekend, with $4.7 million (about Rs. 35 crores) in the US and Canada, and $11.6 million (about Rs. 86 crores) in the rest of the world. Put together, the split is $163.3 million (about Rs. 1,215 crores) at home, while all other markets contributed $457.9 million (about Rs. 3,409 crores). That $621 million+ total makes Fast & Furious 9 the first non-Asian movie to surpass $600 million at the box office since 2019 — the aforementioned Jumanji sequel did so previously.

Elsewhere, LeBron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy inched closer to $100 million (about Rs. 744 crores). Among new titles this week, the new G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes brought in $17.4 million (about Rs. 129 crores) in its opening weekend. The majority of that — $13.4 million (about Rs. 99 crores) — it earned in US and Canada, as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins struggled to a paltry $4 million (about Rs. 29 crores) start in 37 markets outside North America.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to open August 5 in Indian cinemas. Black Widow is “coming soon” to Disney+ Hotstar. Space Jam: A New Legacy and Snake Eyes do not have India release dates yet.