Black Panther TV Series in Development for Disney+, Part of Five-Year Deal With Director Ryan Coogler

Fans in India will be able to see the upcoming new series on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From AFP | Updated: 2 February 2021 12:02 IST
Global smash hit film Black Panther starring late Chadwick Boseman was adored by critics and audiences

Highlights
  • Untitled Wakanda series is latest in huge raft of Disney+ TV shows
  • The pioneering Boseman's lead role in Black Panther will not be recast
  • With Black Panther Ryan brought iconic characters to life

Disney is developing a "Black Panther" television series set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda as part of a massive new five-year content deal with director Ryan Coogler, the company said Monday.

Global smash hit film Black Panther (Review) starring the late Chadwick Boseman was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book movie to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, and grossing over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,300 crores) worldwide.

It was also credited as a major step forward in African American representation for Hollywood, with a predominantly Black cast and writer-director in Coogler, who is also overseeing a film sequel set for next year.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," said Disney executive chairman Bob Iger in a statement.

"With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment."

"We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

Coogler's company Proximity will develop a "wide variety" of projects for streaming service Disney+ and other branches of the sprawling Mouse House studio.

"We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share," said Coogler.

The untitled Wakanda series is the latest in a huge raft of Disney+ television shows set in the world of the record-grossing Marvel superhero films.

At an investor presentation in December, Disney announced "roughly 10 Marvel series" would hit the streaming service in the "next few years."

Others included the Samuel L Jackson-led Secret Invasion, If Beale Street Could Talk actress Dominique Thorne in Ironheart, and Don Cheadle for Armor Wars.

WandaVision, the first new release in the Marvel franchise "universe" for almost two years due to delays caused by the pandemic, is currently airing on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

The pioneering Boseman's lead role in Black Panther will not be recast in the sequel film following his death in August from colon cancer, the company has said.

Further reading: Disney, Black Panther
iOS 14.5 to Allow iPhone Users With Face ID to Unlock Phones While Wearing a Mask Using Apple Watch

