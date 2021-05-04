Technology News
loading

Black Panther 2 Is Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2 Is Called The Marvels

Both Marvel movies are slated for 2022.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 May 2021 12:06 IST
Black Panther 2 Is Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2 Is Called The Marvels

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Brie Larson in and as Captain Marvel, Letitia Wright in Black Panther

Highlights
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever out July 8, 2022
  • The Marvels release date is November 11, 2022
  • Both movies are part of the MCU’s Phase Four

Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 now have their official titles — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels, respectively. “Wakanda Forever” is a salute that was popularised by the first movie and has since entered the lexicon, being used by those of African origin especially to honour Black power. And it makes sense to call it The Marvels since it will feature more than one superhero with that alter ego: there's Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel, set to be introduced in her own Disney+ series in 2021.

The new titles for Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 were announced Monday as part of a montage titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies” that showcased the Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while championing the Hollywood push for a return to the big screen as life returns to a state of normalcy in the US following COVID-19 vaccinations. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels came with new title cards — the latter features the Ms. Marvel logo embedded in it — and confirmed their respective July and November 2022 release dates.

Ryan Coogler returns as writer and director on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has been reimagined in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death last year. Boseman's role as T'Challa/ Black Panther will not be recast, though it does leave the mantle open for a new claimant. Letitia Wright's Shuri, sister to T'Challa, has been floated as the potential next Black Panther. Wouldn't it be Black Pantheress then? The title suggests otherwise — or maybe Marvel doesn't wish to spoil anything.

As for The Marvels, Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) is the new director on the Captain Marvel sequel that has been written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision). In addition to Larson's Danvers and Vellani's Khan, The Marvels also stars WandaVision's Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who you'll recall herself gaining superpowers during the course of the MCU Disney+ series. In the comics, Monica has also gone by the Captain Marvel name. She is naturally part of “The Marvels”, but maybe there's more to it than we know.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated for July 8, 2022 in cinemas worldwide. The Marvels will follow on November 11, 2022. Filming on The Marvels begins later in May in London, Los Angeles, and New Jersey. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever enters production in June/ July in Georgia and Australia.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Black Panther, Black Panther 2, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel 2, Ms Marvel, The Marvels, Disney
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Pixel Phones Get May 2021 Android Security Patch With Important Fixes: Details Here

Related Stories

Black Panther 2 Is Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2 Is Called The Marvels
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Redmi Note 10S to Launch in India on May 13
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  4. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  5. Mi 11X Pro First Impressions: New Flagship Killer?
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Update to Enable Larger Media Previews
  7. Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study
  8. Oppo A53 2020 Price in India Slashed: All You Need to Know
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Panther 2 Is Titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain Marvel 2 Is Called The Marvels
  2. Google Pixel Phones Get May 2021 Android Security Patch With Important Fixes: Details Here
  3. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Brings iOS 14.5.1, iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1, watchOS 7.4.1 With Security Fixes for WebKit
  5. Eternals to Release in India Before the US. Here’s the First Look at New Marvel Movie
  6. Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce on Twitter, After 27 Years
  7. Apple, Fortnite Maker Epic Games in US Court Clash Over App Store Fee
  8. Sony Plans to Integrate Discord in PlayStation Consoles Starting Next Year
  9. Apple to Launch HiFi Streaming Support for Apple Music, New AirPods Soon: Report
  10. Vi Expands Wi-Fi Calling Service to Apple iPhones, on Handsets Running iOS 14.5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com