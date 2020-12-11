Technology News
Black Panther 2 Will Not Recast Late Star Chadwick Boseman’s Character, Disney Says

Black Panther sequel will still go ahead using "all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 December 2020 10:12 IST
Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/ AFP

Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character

Highlights
  • Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer
  • Original Black Panther is set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda
  • The sequel is due in theatres in July 2022

There will be only one T'Challa: Disney paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman Thursday by announcing that his pioneering role in Black Panther will not be recast in the sequel, as the company set out details of its upcoming Marvel superhero films and series.

Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer, having never publicly discussed his condition, throwing the follow-up to one of the record-breaking Marvel films' most acclaimed movies into doubt.

"His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past – and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Disney's investor day.

But a planned sequel to the 2018 smash hit – that saw Boseman play the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the franchise – will still go ahead using "all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

"To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda," with returning director Ryan Coogler "hard at work on the sequel now," added Feige.

The original Black Panther, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,400 crores) worldwide.

The sequel is due in theatres in July 2022.

Further reading: Chadwick Boseman, Disney, Marvel, Black Panther
