Technology News
loading

Black Panther II ‘So Respectful’ of Chadwick Boseman Loss, Lupita Nyong’o Says

It “feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do” Black Panther II.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 May 2021 12:39 IST
Black Panther II ‘So Respectful’ of Chadwick Boseman Loss, Lupita Nyong’o Says

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther

Highlights
  • Black Panther II release date is July 8, 2022 worldwide
  • Filming begins in June/ July in Georgia, then Australia
  • Nyong’o plays Wakanda spy and Black Panther’s lover Nakia

Black Panther II is very “respectful” of the loss of Chadwick Boseman, star Lupita Nyong'o has said in a new interview, thanks to writer-director Ryan Coogler's reimagined take on the Marvel sequel. As a result, it “feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do” Black Panther II, Nyong'o added. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nyong'o plays Nakia, an undercover Wakandan spy and the former lover of T'Challa/ Black Panther, Boseman's character. Nyong'o will reprise her role on Black Panther II, which is preparing to begin filming in June or July.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word,” Nyong'o told Yahoo! Entertainment last week. “I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on [the Black Panther II] set and not have him there.

“But at the same time, we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honouring what [Boseman] started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Coogler and Boseman signed onto Black Panther II in late 2018, and the former began developing the sequel by mid-2019, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege. Coogler had a complete script in place when Boseman died from colon cancer in August 2020, which meant that the Black Panther filmmaker had to go back to the drawing board. Boseman's role will not be recast, Fiege has insisted, which means Black Panther II will focus on other Wakandan heroes.

In addition to Nyong'o, Black Panther II is expected to star Danai Gurira as Wakandan security forces Dora Milaje head Okoye, Daniel Kaluuya as security chief and T'Challa's best friend W'Kabi, Letitia Wright as T'Challa's younger sister Shuri, Winston Duke as mountain tribe leader M'Baku, Angela Bassett as T'Challa and Shuri's mother Ramonda, and Florence Kasumba as Dora Milaje member Ayo.

Black Panther II is slated to release July 8, 2022 worldwide. Filming begins June/ July in Atlanta, Georgia USA and will move to Australia across a six-month production schedule.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Panther, Black Panther 2, Black Panther II, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyongo, Ryan Coogler, Marvel, MCU, Disney
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Laptops, TVs

Related Stories

Black Panther II ‘So Respectful’ of Chadwick Boseman Loss, Lupita Nyong’o Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  3. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. China’s Social Media Posts Mock India Over COVID-19 Crisis
  5. Cryptocurrency Mining Will Void SSD Warranty, Warns Manufacturer
  6. Ethereum Crosses $3,000 to Hit Record High
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. Redmi Note 10T Tipped to Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  10. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone, Google Cloud Team Up on Data Analytics
  2. Black Panther II ‘So Respectful’ of Chadwick Boseman Loss, Lupita Nyong’o Says
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Images Show Dual-Tone Design, Multiple Colour Options
  4. Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tipping Imminent India Launch
  6. These Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Tracker Sites Can Notify You When a Slot Opens Up Nearby
  7. NASA Captures Image Of Interaction Between Doomed Stars 15,000 Light-Years Away
  8. Disney+ Hotstar May 2021: Star Wars, Out of Love, MasterChef Australia, and More
  9. WhatsApp Voice Messages Review Tool Being Tested for Android, iOS: Report
  10. China Deletes Social Media Posts Mocking India Over COVID-19 Crisis After Backlash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com