Netflix has released three new trailers for Black Mirror season 5, one each for all three upcoming episodes, which expand on the first look of the season from last week and provide episode titles as well. The first is called “Striking Vipers” and stars Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Ludi Lin (Power Rangers). Titled “Smithereens”, the second episode stars Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Damson Idris (Snowfall), and Topher Grace (Spider-Man 3). And the third one, called “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”, stars Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys), and Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects).

“Striking Vipers” is about “two estranged college friends [who] reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.” The trailer for Black Mirror season 5 episode 1 “Striking Vipers” hints at infidelity and will involve some sort of VR technology that Mackie's character is introduced to by Abudal-Mateen's character. The first trailer included shots of a Mortal Kombat-style world, which will likely somehow feature in “Striking Vipers” as well.

“Smithereens” is about “a cab driver (Scott) with an agenda [who] becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.” The trailer for Black Mirror season 5 episode 2 “Smithereens” makes it clear that it's about the dangers of app-based ridesharing platforms such as Uber and Ola, in addition to tackling smartphone addiction, as the first trailer showed. The new trailer also suggests that Scott's cab driver might be mentally unstable and he's using meditation tapes to calm himself down.

“Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” is about “a lonely teenager (Rice) [who] yearns to connect with her favourite pop star (Cyrus) – whose charmed existence isn't quite as rosy it appears…” Cyrus stars as Ashely O, a fictionalised version of herself, who somehow ends up in an Amazon Echo-like digital assistant that she launches on a talk show. The new trailer for Black Mirror season 5 episode 3 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” also reveals that she might be on heavy doses of medicine and undergoing some mysterious treatment.

Black Mirror season 5 is out June 5 on Netflix worldwide.