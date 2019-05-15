Technology News

Black Mirror Season 5 Release Date, Cast Announced in New Trailer by Netflix

It stars Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Miley Cyrus in Black Mirror season 5 trailer

Highlights
  • Black Mirror season 5 releases June 5 on Netflix
  • Season 5 will have a total of three episodes
  • It stars several actors of Marvel, DC movies

Netflix has released a trailer for Black Mirror season 5, which gives us the first piece of casting news, the number of episodes (three), and the release date: June 5. Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Infinity War), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Topher Grace (Spider-Man 3), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys), Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects), and Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) star in Black Mirror season 5, which includes stories related to smartphone addiction, some kind of VR technology, and a robot doll that provides validation.

 

The new Black Mirror season 5 trailer opens with Scott's unnamed character getting fed up with people being hooked to their phones, which somehow results in him capturing a teenager and likely threatening his life as the police and media get involved. In another story, Mackie and Abdul-Mateen II's unnamed characters seem to be taking infidelity to a virtual level, with his suspicious wife wondering what he's up to. And in the third story, a girl named Rachel (Rice) is friends with that aforementioned robot. It's not clear where Miley Cyrus, who seems to be playing a fictionalised version of herself, fits in.

Klementieff and Lin's characters appear towards the end of the Black Mirror season 5 trailer, who seem to be fighting in a virtual space that allows them to defy gravity and use power-ups. It's essentially a video game world. The three new episodes have been written as usual by Charlie Brooker, who serves as executive producer along with Annabel Jones. Season 5 comes a year and a half since the last season, though Black Mirror fans did get the interactive film Bandersnatch at the end of last year.

 

 

Black Mirror season 5 arrives June 5 on Netflix worldwide.

Further reading: Black Mirror, Black Mirror season 5, Netflix, Charlie Brooker, Miley Cyrus
Honor Smartphones
