NDTV Gadgets360.com

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Trailer Confirms Friday Release Date on Netflix

, 27 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Trailer Confirms Friday Release Date on Netflix

Fionn Whitehead as Stefan in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Highlights

  • Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is out Friday
  • It’s set in 1984, revolves around a programmer
  • Netflix is calling it a Black Mirror ‘event’

It's here. After several reports and leaks, Netflix has confirmed the release date for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in a trailer — it's out Friday, December 28 worldwide. The trailer also confirms much of what had been leaked, with Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) starring in the lead as a video game programmer named Stefan who is developing a video game called Bandersnatch based on a fictional book of the same name. Will Poulter (We're the Millers), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), and Alice Lowe (Prevenge) are also seen in the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch trailer.

The official synopsis for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, released with the trailer, reads: “In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back.” That confirms that Bandersnatch is a reference to the abandoned video game being developed in the UK in the 1980s, though it doesn't seem to be anything more than that.

 

Partially set to the tune of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 1984 hit “Relax”, the Bandersnatch trailer introduces Stefan (Whitehead) who confesses to his therapist (Lowe) that he's having weird dreams. Later, Stefan is seemingly at a video game studio where Chaudhry's character tells him that they are “going to be a hit factory, like Motown, but for computer games”.

In the background, you can see a poster for “Metl Hedd” featuring the robot dog, which is a dead giveaway reference to Black Mirror season 4's “Metalhead” episode. Interestingly, David Slate — who helmed “Metalhead” — is reportedly the director for Bandersnatch, according to a leak.

Stefan explains to Chaudhry and Poulter's characters what his game is about, and there are hints of him beginning to question his reality, as the synopsis says, with his therapist asking him if he's been hearing voices. “No voices, but there's something,” Stefan replies. That seemingly ties into the life of the book's author Stefan is inspired by — Jerome F. Davies — who apparently went mad and cut off his wife's head.

“Your fate has been dictated. You're not in control,” a character says via pre-recorded TV footage at the end of the Bandersnatch trailer, as Stefan turns off the TV. Netflix is calling Bandersnatch a Black Mirror “event” instead of an episode, or a film as rumours have been claiming. There's still no confirmation on whether this is the interactive thing Bloomberg reported on in October, but we don't have to wait too long to find out now.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is out Friday, December 28 on Netflix.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Mirror, Black Mirror Bandersnatch, Netflix, Charlie Brooker
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Huawei Says Expects 2018 Revenue to Rise Despite International Scrutiny
Netflix Users Being Targeted by Phishing Scam, US FTC Warns
Pricee
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Trailer Confirms Friday Release Date on Netflix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched
  2. Airtel May Lose 70 Million Users With End of 'Lifetime Free' Plan: Report
  3. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  4. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  5. Nine Things to Look Forward to From Reliance Jio in 2019
  6. Realme A1 Tipped to Be Realme's Next Budget Smartphone in India
  7. TRAI Assures No Blackout of Subscribed TV Channels on December 29
  8. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  9. Sony Launches WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India
  10. Oppo F19 Could Feature 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Tech, Reports Suggest
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.