Black Adam has finally got its first look. After months of teasers from lead star Dwayne Johnson himself, the antihero origin story broke cover with a glimpse the movie's opening scene at the DC FanDome event on Saturday, October 16. The seconds-long clip offered a brief look at Black Adam's superpowers. For those unaware, in the DC comics, Black Adam is the prime archvillain of the Shazam universe, better known as Captain Marvel or the Marvel family among hardcore comics fans. We were already introduced to Zachary Levi's Shazam in the surprisingly enjoyable 2019 movie. Now, it'd be interesting to see how DCEU expands on the universe with Black Adam.

"I was born to play Black Adam,"said Dwayne Johnson as he unveiled a brief look at the movie's opening scene. The scene showed Black Adam suddenly materialise to life in the middle of a ruined temple as two explorers utter the word, "Shazam!" What follows next is a quick showcase of Black Adam's powers as he takes on armed baddies with casual ease. Clad in an all-black supersuit marked by an ominous hoodie, Black Adam can fly, catch bullets mid-air, and can conjure lightning from his fingers.

The teaser ended with Black Adam's release date — July 29, 2022. Johnson tweeted the new teaser as well.

The Man in Black has come around...#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

Johnson teased Black Adam during the event with an emphatic statement: “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.” Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan also made a brief appearance in a promo clip as Dr. Fate, who is a magical being tasked with maintaining order and stability of the universe — think of him as DC's answer to Doctor Strange.

Black Adam cast is led by Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life) as the Egyptian goddess and Black Adam's female counterpart Isis, Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures) as the high-flying and mace-swinging Hawkman, and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as Atom Smasher — a ridiculously strong superhero with the ability to grow up to gargantuan sizes.

Jaume Collet-Serra, known for movies such as House of Wax (2005), Orphan (2009), and The Shallows (2016), is the director. Johnson is the executive producer alongside Walter Hamada, Eric McLeod, and Scott Sheldon. Black Adam is produced by Beau Flynn along with Dany and Hiram Garcia.

Black Adam is set to release on July 29, 2022.