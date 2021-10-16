Technology News
Black Adam Opening Scene Teased at DC FanDome by Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson stars as the eponymous anti-hero and (future) Shazam supervillain in Black Adam.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 16 October 2021 23:40 IST
Photo Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the DC antihero with incredible mystical powers

  • Black Adam teaser released at DC FanDome
  • Black Adam release date set for July 29, 2022
  • Pierce Brosnan plays the mystical Dr. Fate

Black Adam has finally got its first look. After months of teasers from lead star Dwayne Johnson himself, the antihero origin story broke cover with a glimpse the movie's opening scene at the DC FanDome event on Saturday, October 16. The seconds-long clip offered a brief look at Black Adam's superpowers. For those unaware, in the DC comics, Black Adam is the prime archvillain of the Shazam universe, better known as Captain Marvel or the Marvel family among hardcore comics fans. We were already introduced to Zachary Levi's Shazam in the surprisingly enjoyable 2019 movie. Now, it'd be interesting to see how DCEU expands on the universe with Black Adam.

"I was born to play Black Adam,"said Dwayne Johnson as he unveiled a brief look at the movie's opening scene. The scene showed Black Adam suddenly materialise to life in the middle of a ruined temple as two explorers utter the word, "Shazam!" What follows next is a quick showcase of Black Adam's powers as he takes on armed baddies with casual ease. Clad in an all-black supersuit marked by an ominous hoodie, Black Adam can fly, catch bullets mid-air, and can conjure lightning from his fingers.

The teaser ended with Black Adam's release date — July 29, 2022. Johnson tweeted the new teaser as well.

Johnson teased Black Adam during the event with an emphatic statement: “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.” Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan also made a brief appearance in a promo clip as Dr. Fate, who is a magical being tasked with maintaining order and stability of the universe — think of him as DC's answer to Doctor Strange.

Black Adam cast is led by Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life) as the Egyptian goddess and Black Adam's female counterpart Isis, Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures) as the high-flying and mace-swinging Hawkman, and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as Atom Smasher — a ridiculously strong superhero with the ability to grow up to gargantuan sizes.

Jaume Collet-Serra, known for movies such as House of Wax (2005), Orphan (2009), and The Shallows (2016), is the director. Johnson is the executive producer alongside Walter Hamada, Eric McLeod, and Scott Sheldon. Black Adam is produced by Beau Flynn along with Dany and Hiram Garcia.

Black Adam is set to release on July 29, 2022.

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan
  • Director Jaume Collet-Serra
  • Producer Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn
  • Production Warner Bros. Pictures
It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Black Adam, DC FanDome, Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam Trailer, Black Adam Release Date, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, DC Comics, DC Films, DCEU, Hollywood, Warner Bros
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Jack Dorsey Says Square Is Looking to Build a Bitcoin Mining System
Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown

