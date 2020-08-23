Technology News
loading

Black Adam: Justice Society of America Part of Dwayne Johnson’s DC Movie

It's The Rock vs the Justice Society of America.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 August 2020 04:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Black Adam: Justice Society of America Part of Dwayne Johnson’s DC Movie

Photo Credit: DC

Black Adam logo

Highlights
  • Black Adam release date is December 22, 2021
  • This is the first live-action appearance for Black Adam
  • Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo in Black Adam cast

This is Black Adam. At DC FanDome, Dwayne Johnson unveiled the first look at his DC anti-hero who will be headlining an upcoming eponymous standalone DC movie. Johnson's Black Adam takes pretty much after what the character looks like in the comics. Johnson also revealed the premise of the Black Adam movie: it starts 5,000 years ago in Kahndaq where he's enslaved, breaks free and is imprisoned. He wakes up 5,000 years later in present day and is determined to never let anything get in his way. Johnson also revealed whom Black Adam will be going up against — the Justice Society of America, featuring Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher.

Noah Centineo, star of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is playing the superhero Atom Smasher on Black Adam, who has previously been a minor villain on The Flash season 2. The actors for the other Black Adam characters have not been cast as yet — or not revealed. Black Adam is making his live-action debut with the DC movie; he was originally going to be part of last year's Shazam! but those plans were scuppered in favour of a Black Adam origin story. Black Adam is expected to square up against Shazam in a future DC film universe entry.

In the comics, Black Adam has never been a hero. He started off as a supervillain and remained so until the turn of the century, when he was slowly turned into a corrupted antihero. He's an archenemy of Shazam in fact, and that's why he has that lightning bolt on his chest, to depict him as the evil mirror. When the Black Adam release date was announced, Johnson's comments also suggested a more positive outlook. And at DC FanDome, Johnson noted that Black Adam will be “a ruthless keeper of justice”, serving as “judge, jury, and executioner”.

It's been a long road to screen for Black Adam. Johnson noted as much at DC FanDome that he's been personally involved for a decade. The DC film is in the hands of director Jaume Collet-Serra who has previously worked with Johnson on Disney's Jungle Cruise. Johnson will also serve as producer on Black Adam alongside Beau Flynn, Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Scott Sheldon. Garcia once said that Black Adam will have an “edge to him. Like, he's not the boy scout superhero, he's the guy that's like, okay, you cross him? ‘Well, I rip your head off, and then I move on to the next guy.'”

Black Adam is slated to release December 22, 2021 in cinemas worldwide. Filming is expected to begin in early 2021.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson, DC Comics, DCEU, DC FanDome, Warner Bros, JSA, Justice Society of America
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Out, International Release in the Works
Titans Season 3 Adds Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow

Related Stories

Black Adam: Justice Society of America Part of Dwayne Johnson’s DC Movie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Will Likely Launch Moto G9 on August 24 in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update in India
  3. Watch the New WW84 Trailer in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  4. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  5. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 Teased to Be Coming Soon by Amazon Prime Video
  7. PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement Teased for August 24
  8. Google Pixel 5 Tipped to Feature 90Hz OLED Display, 8GB RAM
  9. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Series Tipped to Use Snapdragon 775G, Snapdragon 860 SoCs
#Latest Stories
  1. The Flash Season 7 Trailer Is Essentially More of Season 6
  2. Titans Season 3 Adds Red Hood, Barbara Gordon, and Scarecrow
  3. Black Adam: Justice Society of America Part of Dwayne Johnson’s DC Movie
  4. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Out, International Release in the Works
  5. The Suicide Squad First Look, Characters Revealed at DC FanDome
  6. Gotham Knights Is the Next DC Game From Batman: Arkham Origins Studio
  7. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Wants You to Have Everything
  8. Apple Days Sale: iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR Get Price Cuts on Flipkart
  9. Moto G9 Launching in India on August 24, Motorola Accidentally Reveals
  10. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com