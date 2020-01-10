Technology News
Birds of Prey Trailer: Final Look at Margot Robbie DC Movie Released in English, Hindi

A Suicide Squad spin-off, and unrelated to the Joker movie.

By | Updated: 10 January 2020 10:43 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in final Birds of Prey trailer

Highlights
  • Birds of Prey release date in India is February 7
  • Robbie, Ewan McGregor part of Birds of Prey cast
  • Final Birds of Prey trailer available in English, Hindi

With less than a month to release, Warner Bros. has released the final trailer — in English and Hindi — for Birds of Prey, the next DC movie starring Margot Robbie in the lead as Harley Quinn, reprising her role from the dumpster fire that was Suicide Squad. The new Birds of Prey trailer sort of bridges the gap between the two films, with Harley as an unreliable narrator, telling us how she broke up with the Joker (Jared Leto) and went on her on way. Harley has a lot of enemies to deal with, especially Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), but thankfully, she has a bit of female company: Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Birds of Prey trailer 2

Birds of Prey Hindi trailer 2

The final Birds of Prey trailer — set to a remix of Björk's 1995 hit “It's Oh So Quiet” — cuts a very Deadpool-y vibe with its self-referential and meta humour, with Harley stating at one point: “Psychologically speaking, vengeance rarely brings the catharsis we hope for.” Earlier in her narration, Harley says she's “looking for emancipation”, directly referencing the much longer full title of the DC movie: Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). There are references to other characters too, including Batman at the very end. And there are moments where Harley either directly looks in the camera, as obvious a fourth wall-break you'll see.

In addition to Robbie, McGregor (Star Wars prequels) as Roman Sionis, Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) as Helena Bertinelli, Smollett-Bell (True Blood) as Dinah Lance, Perez (Pitch Perfect 2) as Renee, and Basco as Cassandra, who's making her feature film debut, Birds of Prey also stars Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) as Black Mask's right-hand Victor Zsasz. Behind the scenes, Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) is directing off a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee). Robbie is also a producer alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter, and David Ayer served as executive producers.

Here's the official description for Birds of Prey, from Warner Bros.:

“You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya's paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.”

Birds of Prey is out February 7 in cinemas in India in English and Hindi.

