Birds of Prey: Warner Bros. Sets 2020 Release Date for Margot Robbie DC Movie

, 25 September 2018


Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad

Highlights

  • Birds of Prey slated for February 2020
  • Margot Robbie stars in the lead
  • Cathy Yan set to direct

Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have set a February 7, 2020 release date for Birds of Prey, the movie based on the female superhero team of the same name that is centred on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, reprising her role from 2016’s Suicide Squad. Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) is set as director – the first Asian woman to direct a US superhero movie – with a script from Christina Hodson (Bumblebee).

Robbie will suit up alongside at least five other DC Comics characters, according to an earlier report, including Dinah Laurel Lance aka Black Canary, Helena Bertinelli aka Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya. They will go up against Roman Sionis aka Black Mask, who is a famed Batman villain in the comics.

No actors have been cast, though Variety reports that Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror), Jurnee Smolett-Bell (Underground), Margaret Qualley (Death Note) and Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) have auditioned.

Pre-production began in late July and filming is expected to start January 15, 2019 in Los Angeles under the working title ‘Fox Force Five’. Reports also say that Birds of Prey is expected to be the first R-rated (A classification here in India) DC movie and will hence have a smaller budget than its predecessors.

Birds of Prey will release February 7, 2020. That puts it a week before Bond 25, which got its new release date last week. It joins Cyborg (April 3) and Green Lantern Corps (July 24) in Warner Bros.-DC’s 2020 slate. Before those, we will see Aquaman in December this year, Shazam! in April 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 in November 2019.

Comments

Further reading: Birds of Prey, Warner Bros, DC Comics, DCEU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More

