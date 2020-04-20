Technology News
Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Little Women Out This Week on Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot goes global, while Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is only for India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 April 2020 13:14 IST
Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Little Women Out This Week on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Dharma/Zee, Sony Pictures

Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot, Emma Watson in Little Women

Highlights
  • Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship out April 22
  • Little Women releases April 26 on Prime Video
  • Both films arrive two months after theatrical release

Amazon Prime Video has announced release dates for two upcoming films in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer horror thriller Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship, and Greta Gerwig's star-studded coming-of-age period drama Little Women. Bhoot will release Wednesday, April 22 on Amazon's streaming service globally, with the Oscar-winning Little Women following on Sunday, April 26 in India. Both films are reaching the streaming service two months after their arrival in Indian theatres — Little Women had rolled in February 7, and Bhoot was a February 21 release. You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription — Rs. 129 per month, or Rs. 999 per year — to watch either, as is the case for all movies on the platform.

Kaushal stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship, which is based on a true story. It is expected to be the first entry in a planned franchise. No, it doesn't have any connection to the Ram Gopal Varma series of the same name, which gave us two entries. Written and directed by feature film debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship is a production of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and Zee Studios.

“I was never a ‘horror-film friendly' actor before doing Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship,” Kaushal said in a prepared statement. “I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear. With this movie, the endeavour has been to bring to the fans, a true experience of the genre through a genuine horror film which is not just filled with thrills, but which is honestly scary. I am happy that many more viewers across the globe can now stream the film and enjoy some edge-of-the seat thrill, from the comfort of their personal devices on Amazon Prime Video.”

Gerwig's Little Women is the seventh adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel of the same name. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep among others. Though it released earlier in the US, Little Women arrives on streaming prior in India, thanks to Amazon's ongoing deal with Sony Pictures India, which has previously given us Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Zombieland: Double Tap.

Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship is out April 22 on Prime Video worldwide. Little Women is out April 26 on Prime Video in India. Both films will be available with Hindi- and English-language audio, respectively, as those were the only theatrical version of the film.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

