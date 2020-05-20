Technology News
loading

Ghoul to Betaal: Why Creator Patrick Graham Is Drawn to Horror

“Horror is similar to sci-fi in that you can talk about current affairs without being too specific,” Graham said.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 May 2020 16:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ghoul to Betaal: Why Creator Patrick Graham Is Drawn to Horror

Photo Credit: Zishaan A. Latif/Netflix

Patrick Graham, Viineet Kumar, Suchitra Pillai on the sets of Betaal

Highlights
  • Betaal out May 24 on Netflix worldwide
  • Graham created, wrote, and directed Betaal
  • A gap in India for ‘solid genre’ stuff, says Graham

Betaal on Netflix is out this Sunday. The second horror series for writer-director Patrick Graham, Betaal is a supernatural zombie drama that's been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies. Graham earlier gave us Radhika Apte-starrer Ghoul. Speaking to Gadgets 360, Graham admitted to liking and being intrigued by scary stories while growing up, but that's not the only reason why he's gone back to the genre with Betaal. Graham also believes that horror lends itself to allegories, much like science fiction.

“As a kid, I always liked scary stories, being told ghost stories by friends and family,” Graham told Gadgets 360. “I always found it very intriguing. I used to love watching horror films. And so, I've always been prone to enjoying the darker supernatural stories more. Also, a lot of my favourite directors started out in horror. It just seemed like a good way for me to start doing something that I was passionate about."

“But also, in India, I think there's a gap in the market for good mature, solid genre stuff. So I'm trying to fill that in as much as possible. It's kind of quite an exciting thing to be able to do to make stuff for the first time in this space, basically.”

While there have been depictions of zombies on the big screen in India — the most famous one arguably is the Saif Ali Khan-led comedy Go Goa Gone — that's not been the case on TV. Betaal is perhaps the first zombie horror series from India, but it's trying to be more than just a gorefest.

On Ghoul, Graham attempted to look at how a fascist totalitarian state, one where democracy has dissolved owing to intense sectarian conflict, was creating its own enemies. Betaal is set against the backdrop of the apathy of political powers, who in the name of “development”, are more than happy to raze over the indigenous population. Sure, the focus is the genre thrills — supernatural entities — but Graham's works also have a message.

“In some ways, horror is similar to sci-fi in the sense that you can talk about current affairs without being too specific,” Graham added. “And it gives you a canvas to make more allegorical storytelling. Especially zombie horror, as a genre, has always been [that]. The best zombie films tell their own allegories and make their own metaphors, so I feel like we're similarly, in some sense, continuing with that tradition.”

Betaal is out May 24 on Netflix worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Betaal, Netflix, Netflix India, Patrick Graham, Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
WhatsApp Latest Android Beta Brings Back 30 Second-Limit for Video Status Updates

Related Stories

Ghoul to Betaal: Why Creator Patrick Graham Is Drawn to Horror
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  2. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  5. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  6. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
  7. 'Apple Glass' Tipped to Cost $499, Design and Features Leaked
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom Launching in Europe on May 26
  9. Five facts on Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ TikTok Video Controversy
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Cambridge University to Hold All Lectures Online Until Summer 2021
  2. Ghoul to Betaal: Why Creator Patrick Graham Is Drawn to Horror
  3. WhatsApp Latest Android Beta Brings Back 30 Second-Limit for Video Status Updates
  4. Google's 'Smart' Cable Will Let You Issue Commands With a Squeeze, Tap, or Twist
  5. Honor X10 With 5G Support, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Canada Fines Facebook Over Misleading Privacy Claims
  7. France Looks Past Google, Apple for Coronavirus Contact Tracing
  8. Man Sentenced to Death in Singapore via Zoom Call
  9. Lenovo Sees Growth in Last Quarter as More People Work From Home
  10. EasyJet Breach: Chinese Hackers Suspected of Stealing Details of 9 Million Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com