Technology News
loading

Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern to Star in Morning, Sci-Fi Movie From Assassin's Creed Director

Morning is set in a near-future society where a pill helps remove the need to sleep.

By ANI | Updated: 1 February 2022 12:57 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern to Star in Morning, Sci-Fi Movie From Assassin's Creed Director

Photo Credit: Netflix/ Kirsty Griffin

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank in the Power Of The Dog

Highlights
  • The plot of Morning is set in a near-future
  • HanWay Films will handle international sales and distribution
  • Morning was written by Manchester-born writer Sam Steiner

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home) will be starring in a supporting role along with executive producing Morning, the upcoming sci-fi feature from Justin Kurzel (Assassin's Creed, Macbeth). Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) will also star in the project with Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of Morning is set in a near-future where society has a pill that does away with the need to sleep. With the added help of an artificial sun, there is finally no end to morning daylight, living, and work. But as a young generation grows up deprived of the world of sleep, is it time for them to rebel and reclaim their dreams?

HanWay Films will handle international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the EFM (European Film Market). CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping the US sale.

Morning was written by Manchester-born writer Sam Steiner whose screenplay was picked up by Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland's SunnyMarch. SunnyMarch's head of film, Leah Clarke, is producing alongside Ackland.

Cumberbatch will executive produce alongside Dern and Jayme Lemons, through their company Jaywalker Pictures, and Marnie Podos. The film will reunite Kurzel with several of his previous collaborators including Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Adam Arkapaw and BAFTA Award-nominated costume designer Alice Babidge.

Kurzel's most recent feature film Nitram was nominated for the Palme d'Or, and lead actor Caleb Landry Jones won the Best Actor award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. In addition to Morning, Steiner's current projects include the horror film Banquet, to be directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, Noah Jupe, Justin Kurzel, Morning, HanWay Films, Sam Steiner, Adam Arkapaw, Alice Babidge
Union Budget 2022: India Introduces Cryptocurrency Tax of 30 Percent
Union Budget 2022: AVGC Promotion Task Force to Be Set Up for Animation, Gaming

Related Stories

Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern to Star in Morning, Sci-Fi Movie From Assassin's Creed Director
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  2. India Smartphone Market Saw Highest-Ever Shipments, Revenue in 2021: Report
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature In-Built Heart Rate Sensor
  6. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  7. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ Sale Delayed, S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  9. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Spectrum Auctions in 2022: Stakeholders Positive on Next-Gen Network Rollout in India
  2. Digital Rupee in 2022–23: How Industry Stakeholders See the Move by Government
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ Sale Date Allegedly Pushed to March, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  4. Pixel 4a Removed From Google Store Less Than Two Years After Launch
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Begin Month on a High as Wider Crypto Market Witnesses Reasonable Gains for All Major Altcoins
  6. Crypto Tax: Most Industry Insiders Laud India’s 'Regulate Over Restrict' Approach, But Few Concerns Remain
  7. Google Messages Spotted Testing iMessage Reactions; Emoji Translations Appear to Be Inconsistent
  8. Thailand Rolls Back Plan to Levy 15 Percent Tax on Gains Made From Crypto Assets: Report
  9. Telegram Update Brings Video Stickers, Improved Message Reactions, New Navigation Options, More
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.