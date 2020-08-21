Technology News
loading

Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman in The Flash Movie

Affleck’s Batman is a “very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie”, says The Flash director Andy Muschietti.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 August 2020 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman in The Flash Movie

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck in Justice League

Highlights
  • The Flash movie release date is June 3, 2022 worldwide
  • Affleck last played Batman in 2017’s Justice League
  • The Flash director also confirmed Michal Keaton’s return

Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the upcoming standalone The Flash movie, director Andy Muschietti has revealed. Affleck has previously played the Dark Knight in two Zack Snyder films, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, in addition to a cameo in Suicide Squad. Muschietti also confirmed that Michael Keaton's Batman would be part of The Flash movie and added that both Affleck and Keaton's versions of the Dark Knight have a “substantial” part in the DC film that is venturing into the multiverse idea.

“[Affleck is] a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie,” Muschietti told Vanity Fair in an interview. “The interaction and relationship between Barry [Allen / The Flash] and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

As Muschietti has previously confirmed, The Flash will include elements from the “Flashpoint” comic book arc, wherein the titular speedster travels back in time and ends up venturing into different timelines across the multiverse. Affleck's Batman — dubbed Batfleck by the fandom — will be the “baseline” for Ezra Miller's Flash, as they are part of the same reality, before Barry encounters the likes of Keaton's Batman 30 years on from 1992's Batman Returns.

Again, this will have no effect on The Batman and Robert Pattinson, who continues to be the future of the franchise. There's no word on whether Pattinson will be involved with The Flash.

It's interesting that Affleck has agreed to return after walking away from the standalone Batman movie that Pattinson is now on board for. Vanity Fair notes that it had more to do with concerns in his personal life, as Affleck was then struggling with alcoholism and divorce from Jennifer Garner. The Flash producer and Andy's sister Barbara Muschietti said she was worried that Affleck would turn down the offer, but in fact, he was “very open” to it.

“When we approached [Affleck], he's now in a very different time in his life,” Muschietti added. He was very open to it, which was a bit of a surprise to us. […] Right now, he's in a place where he can actually enjoy being Batman. It's a pivotal role, but at the same time it's a fun part.” After all, the movie is called The Flash, Affleck's Batman is a supporting role.

Affleck will also be seen as Batman in Zack Snyder's version of Justice League, coming early 2021 exclusively to HBO Max in the US.

The Flash is slated to release June 3, 2022 in cinemas worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Batman, Ben Affleck, Batfleck, The Flash, Andy Muschietti, DC Comics, DCEU, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299

Related Stories

Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman in The Flash Movie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
  2. Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India With a 7.48mm Thin Design
  3. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  4. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
  5. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  6. Oppo A53 2020 Launched With Snapdragon 460 SoC: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Youth Days Sale to Begin August 24: Price Cuts on Realme 6, More
  8. Redmi 9 Prime Review
  9. Realme X7 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman in The Flash Movie
  2. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  3. Redmi 9 to Be Sold via Amazon in India; Specifications and Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Completes a Year in Moon Orbit, Has Adequate Fuel for 7 Years More: ISRO
  6. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro Expected to Launch in India Soon
  7. LG K31 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo A53 2020 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Summoned on September 2 by Parliamentary Panel on IT Over Social Media Misuse
  10. Space Sector Reforms Not Aimed at Privatising ISRO, Says Chairman K Sivan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com