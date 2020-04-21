Technology News
The Batman, The Flash, Shazam! 2 Release Dates Moved Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Following the lead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 April 2020 10:29 IST
Photo Credit: Matt Reeves

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Highlights
  • The Batman to now open October 1, 2021
  • The Flash is slated for June 3, 2022
  • Shazam! 2 to arrive November 4, 2022

The Batman, The Flash, and Shazam! 2 have been handed new release dates, Warner Bros. announced Monday in the US. The Robert Pattinson-starrer reboot of the Dark Knight will arrive over three months later, as it has been pushed from June 25, 2021 to October 1, 2021. Meanwhile, the Ezra Miller-led standalone film for the lightning quick Barry Allen has been brought forward from July 1, 2022 to June 3, 2022. Lastly, the sequel to the Zachary Levi superhero comedy is pushed back seven months from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022. Additionally, Warner Bros. has handed Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy's sci-fi movie Reminiscence an April 16, 2021 release date.

Naturally, these decisions have been made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has already resulted in numerous delays for film industries globally. The Batman had suspended filming last month. It was the only one in production out of the aforementioned movies. Surprisingly, there have been no release date changes for the other DC film universe titles. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad still sits on August 6, 2021, with the writer-director noting it would not be affected. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam also retains its December 22, 2021 release date, as does the Jason Momoa-led Aquaman 2 a year later on December 16, 2022.

Warner Bros. had previously pushed Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to August 14. That might not be enough given the global situation. It's not the first to push back its tentpole fixtures. Earlier in April, Disney-owned Marvel Studios delayed its entire superhero slate. Black Widow is now set for November 6, 2020, The Eternals for February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for May 7, 2021, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 16, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

Reminiscence releases April 16, 2021, followed by The Batman on October 1, 2021, The Flash on June 3, 2022, and Shazam! 2 on November 4, 2022.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: DC Comics, DCEU, Warner Bros, The Batman, The Flash, Shazam 2
Akhil Arora
Zoom Bombs Make Choosing Video Apps Harder for Lockdown Chats
