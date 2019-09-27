Bard of Blood Is Now Streaming on Netflix in India

The first Shah Rukh Khan-produced Netflix original is here. Bard of Blood — based on the book of the same name from first-time author Bilal Siddiqi, who is also a creator on the series — is now streaming on Netflix in India and across the world. Starring Emraan Hashmi (Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), and Viineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz) in the lead as three rogue Indian intelligence agents Kabir Anand, Isha Khanna, and Veer Singh, respectively, the Netflix spy action thriller series follows them as they venture into the Pakistani province of Balochistan to rescue four fellow agents from the clutches of the Taliban, being supported by Pakistani intelligence services.

In addition to Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Viineet Kumar Singh, Bard of Blood also stars Jaideep Ahlawat (Gangs of Wasseypur) as Pakistani intelligence agent Tanveer Shehzad, Kirti Kulhari Sehgal (Four More Shots Please!) as Baloch freedom fighter Jannat Marri, Abhishekh Khan as Baloch separatist group leader and Jannat's younger sibling Nusrat Marri, Danish Husain (Welcome 2 Karachi) as Taliban leader Mullah Khalid, Ashiesh Nijhawan as Taliban second-in-command and Mullah's son Aftab Khalid, Amit Bimrot (Raid) as Indian analyst Nihar Gupta, Shamaun Ahmed (The Big Bong Connection) as Jannat's husband Qasim Baloch, and Shishir Sharma (Talvar) as Indian intelligence chief Arun Joshi.

The new Netflix original series from India also has recurring or guest roles for the likes of Sahiba Bali (Laila Majnu) as Pakistani intelligence agent Abida, Sohum Shah (Tumbbad) as Vikramjit Singh, Shruti Marathe (Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2) as Vikramjit's wife Neeta Singh, Hanish Chopra as their son Sikandar Singh, Rajit Kapoor (Uri: The Surgical Strike) as Kabir's former boss Sadiq Sheikh, and Kallirroi Tziafeta (Dil Dhadakne Do) as American agent Jessica Parker.

Shah Rukh Khan is an uncredited executive producer on Bard of Blood alongside writing duo Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris (Sleeper Cell), and Red Chillies' chief revenue officer Gaurav Verma, who is also a creator with Siddiqi. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is credited as the producer on the new Netflix series, with Yogendra Mogre as co-producer. Bard of Blood is a Red Chillies Entertainment production for Netflix. Siddiqi co-wrote the show with Mayank Tewari (Newton), and director Ribhu Dasgupta, who's uncredited. Bard of Blood author S. Hussain Zaidi served as a creative consultant.

Here's the official synopsis for Bard of Blood, via Netflix:

“Kabir Anand is settling into his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Mumbai when he is thrust back into the world he is trying to forget. A brilliant agent, Kabir was expelled from Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) because of a disastrous mission in Balochistan five years prior. Kabir must now revisit those ghosts, avenge the death of his mentor, and face his deadliest enemies back in Balochistan while racing against time to save both his country and his long-lost love.”

All seven episodes of Bard of Blood are available on Netflix. You can also download them for offline viewing. New seasons of Netflix shows are released at 12am PT, which translates to 12:30pm IST from mid-March to early November.