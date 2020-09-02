Technology News
loading

Why Isn’t Bad Boy Billionaires: India Out on Netflix?

“[T]he two tycoons [Roy and Raju] blocking release have been tried and convicted of the offences,” Bad Boy Billionaires: India director said on Twitter.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 September 2020 19:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Why Isn’t Bad Boy Billionaires: India Out on Netflix?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Subrata Roy, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Ramalinga Raju

Highlights
  • Bad Boy Billionaires: India was to release September 2
  • Subrata Roy got a stay order from a local Bihar court
  • A Hyderabad court did as much on Ramalinga Raju’s petition

Bad Boy Billionaires: India isn't coming to Netflix just yet. Multiple Indian courts — including one in Bihar and another in Hyderabad — have issued a stay on the release of Bad Boy Billionaires: India, after petitions were filed by two of its subjects. The Netflix investigative docuseries looks at the crimes committed by Kingfisher's Vijay Mallya, Sahara's Subrata Roy, jeweller Nirav Modi, and Satyam's Ramalinga Raju. While Roy wants his name entirely scrubbed off, Raju claims Bad Boy Billionaires: India is an unlawful invasion of his privacy. As such, Bad Boy Billionaires: India is unavailable on Netflix globally.

Aquaman, Enola Holmes, and More on Netflix in September

A Netflix spokesperson told Gadgets 360 it had no comment. Bad Boy Billionaires: India director Dylan Mohan Gray took to Twitter to voice his displeasure: “[E]very single assertion in [Bad Boy Billionaires] has been verified [and] factchecked to a degree utterly unheard of in [I]ndian media... the two tycoons [Roy and Raju] blocking release have been tried and convicted of the offences detailed in the films about them... mortal fear of the truth abetted by [the law].”

“[P]eople say stay positive [and] don't criticise... so in that vein let's just say that if you are rich, powerful, well-connected... no matter what you have done or plan to do... you will [emphasis his] ALWAYS have a loyal friend in the [I]ndian judiciary (loyalty like that is just so rare these days),” Gray added in a second tweet later.

The legal troubles for Bad Boy Billionaires: India began in fact with Modi's uncle and fellow jeweller Mehul Choksi, who filed a petition in Delhi last week and demanded a personal screening prior to its release on Netflix. Netflix said this was “wholly misconceived” and that it would amount to censorship. The Delhi High Court dismissed the petition but said Choksi could file a civil suit if he desired. Choksi has filed a second petition that was to be heard Tuesday. Both Choksi and Modi are wanted for the Punjab National Bank fraud worth Rs. 13,700 crores. Modi is said to be hiding in the UK, and Choksi is said to be in Antigua in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, in the same week, Roy filed his petition in Araria, Bihar, and alleged that Bad Boy Billionaires: India would “malign” his public image and have an “adverse effect” on the Sahara Group. The local court seemingly agreed and granted a stay on the series' release until Netflix appeared before it. But the streaming service chose to approach the Supreme Court directly to dismiss Roy's petition, which was heard earlier on Tuesday. The Supreme Court didn't listen to Netflix though, and said it should have approached the Patna High Court. Roy was convicted for defrauding investors of tens of thousands of crores. He has been out on parole since 2016.

That leaves Raju, who took to a civil court in Hyderabad, alleging that Bad Boy Billionaires: India invaded his privacy, contained “half-truths”, and was designed to destroy his reputation. The court agreed and granted a stay, prohibiting Netflix from releasing the docuseries. Raju has already been convicted in the Satyam embezzlement scam worth over Rs. 7,000 crores. The Satyam founder was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2015 but granted bail a month later.

“There you go. This is no country for true stories,” Hansal Mehta said in a tweet, a rare Indian filmmaker who's addressed the legal troubles faced by Bad Boy Billionaires: India, which has been made in the UK. “Dear [Netflix India,] please fight this violation. All of us trying to tell true stories need your fight. These stories must be told. Nobody here has the gumption for a necessary battle.”

Bad Boy Billionaires: India was set to release September 2 on Netflix. The streaming service displayed “Wednesday” on its platform until release time but it has now removed all mentions of a release date from the series' title page.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bad Boy Billionaires India, Netflix, Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi, Ramalinga Raju, Bihar, Hyderabad, Mehul Choksi, Punjab National Bank, Delhi, Supreme Court, Kingfisher, Satyam, Sahara
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Screen, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Related Stories

Why Isn’t Bad Boy Billionaires: India Out on Netflix?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans PUBG Mobile Among 118 Mobile Apps, Games in India
  2. Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs launched
  6. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  7. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  8. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  9. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  10. Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Swift 360Hz Monitor, Wi-Fi 6E Router, Gaming Accessories Launched
  2. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras, ColorOS 7.2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. PUBG Banned in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked PUBG Mobile Game Before
  4. OnePlus Phones With Codename ‘Billie’, ‘Lemonade’ Surface Online
  5. Why Isn’t Bad Boy Billionaires: India Out on Netflix?
  6. PUBG Ban: Government Bans 118 Chinese Apps and Games Including PUBG Mobile, Apus Launcher, Rules of Survival
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 With 10.4-Inch Screen, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  8. Infinix Note 7 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launching in India on September 16
  9. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker With 15-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched at 'Life Unstoppable' Virtual Event
  10. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com