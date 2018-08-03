Baahubali Prequel Series Announced by Netflix

Baahubali is coming back as Netflix has announced a prequel series to the popular franchise that will partly be an adaptation of The Rise of Sivagami, a prequel novel to the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. The show will be called 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning' and has already been given a two-season order. The new series be produced in partnership with film director S.S. Rajamouli and the original production house Arka Media Works.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning will have nine episodes in the first season, which is based on the aforementioned 2017 book by writer Anand Neelakantan. The Rise of Sivagami is the first of a proposed novel trilogy called Baahubali – Before the Beginning.

Here's the official description from Netflix:

This (prequel) series captures Queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. Power, politics and intrigue find themselves juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati - from being a city-state to an empire. This is the rich backdrop and drama where the Baahubali franchise is set. The series promises to build on the incredible narrative style of the franchise - including its high production values, spectacular visuals and connective-epic story-telling.

Deva Katta (Prassthanam) and Praveen Sataru (Guntur Talkies) will co-direct the series. Katta had revealed the show was under development last month, noting it will have three seasons. Netflix has given a two-season order, but it could very well extend that if the series is a success.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning will be the second television venture – after Amazon's animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends last year – for the franchise, which got its start in 2015 with Baahubali: The Beginning. A sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion followed in 2017. Put together, the two films have garnered over Rs. 24 billion in global ticket sales.

“The World of Baahubali is extensive and immersive with strong characters and larger than life kingdoms," Rajamouli said in a statement. "The films Baahubali -The Beginning and The Conclusion, are from one story set in this world and more dramatic stories were broadly conceived while building the Universe. The Baahubali Series, a prequel to the films, is one such story. I am very excited that this is being adapted as a Netflix Original Series. With Netflix as our partner, we have the opportunity to create a rich and riveting series and take this quintessential Indian epic to the world, which is very gratifying to me as a story-teller.”

“Baahubali is a world-class franchise that epitomizes the power of compelling stories that resonate globally," Erik Barmack, Netflix's VP for international originals said. "We are excited to work with some of the world's most talented writers and producers on one of India’s most beloved stories. The series is a tremendous opportunity for us to give audiences more of the universe that they have come to love, and welcome millions more into the global Baahubali fandom.”

“We have been working for over a year now in developing this story, a prequel to the films as an Netflix original series," Prasad Devineni, Arka Media Works producer added. "We are happy to be partnering with Netflix to produce this amazing story. This partnership gives us the reach and the creative freedom to bring to life the full potential of the series in all its grandeur and exceed the high expectations set by both our films.”