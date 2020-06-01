Technology News
loading

AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals

Across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 1 June 2020 13:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Networks India

Highlights
  • AXN will stop airing, effective 12am on June 30
  • Sony claims it’s ‘in keeping with growth strategy’
  • Previously cut the cord on Sony ESPN, Sony Mix

AXN will soon be history in India. Sony Pictures Networks India is bringing an end to the TV channel's 21-year run, effective 12am on June 30. This applies to both the standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) feeds of AXN across the subcontinent, which includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Sony Pictures Networks said: “In keeping with our growth strategy, we are realigning our channel portfolio. Accordingly, we have decided to discontinue AXN and AXN HD. This decision comes into effect on June 30, 2020.”

DreamDTH was the first to bring word of AXN and AXN HD's closure.

AXN's exit halves Sony's presence in the English entertainment space in India, with Sony Pix left as the lone torchbearer. Moreover, Sony Pix only deals in (Hollywood) movies. Sure, there's Sony BBC Earth too, but that's only concerned with natural history documentaries.

It's worth noting that AXN was regularly among the top three channels among English entertainment, as DreamDTH points out. Its closure doesn't paint a bright future for channels that focus on English-language content in India.

Trade reports say that the growth of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, and TRAI's new tariff rules from last December are making it tougher for networks to succeed with English entertainment.

On the other hand, regional-language entertainment is faring better on TV in India. This might have something to do with the fact that those looking for English entertainment are generally in a better position — digital payment options and fast, reliable Internet — to access streaming services.

AXN is hardly the first Sony India channel to call it quits in 2020. At the end of March, it cut the cord on the sport-driven Sony ESPN and Hindi-language music-oriented Sony Mix.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Pictures Networks India, AXN
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Start Receiving Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499

Related Stories

AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  2. RedmiBook 13 Tipped to Launch in India on June 11
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11
  5. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 India Launch Set for June 2
  6. Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding Bug in Sign in Process
  7. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting Android 10 Update in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Mitron App, the TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Major Vulnerability
  10. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. MakeMyTrip Lays Off 350 Employees as Travel Sector Suffers Due To COVID-19 Crisis
  2. Facebook Slams 'Severe' Singapore Misinformation Law
  3. Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding a Bug in ‘Sign in With Apple’ Process
  4. Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
  5. AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals
  6. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Start Receiving Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
  7. ISRO Congratulates NASA and SpaceX for Their ‘Historic’ Manned Mission
  8. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11
  9. OnePlus and McLaren End Partnership, No More McLaren Edition Smartphones
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Launching in India Soon, Price Revealed by Company Website
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com